Art and paintings are considered to be a form of expression in this world. A person’s love and passion for art have made this culture reach unattainable heights. Here is a list of 5 of the most expensive paintings sold in the world.

Salvatore Mundi by Leonardo Da Vinci

The magnificent piece of art, Salvatore Mundy by Leonardo Da Vinci has ranked to be the most expensive paintings sold in the world. Da Vinci created this work of art in the early 1500’s and it has been regarded highly ever since. The painting’s extravagance was proved when it was sold for $450 million to the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salmon Ali Saud in the year 2017 at an auction.

The dimensions of the painting are measured to be 66cm x 45cm. As of now it is believed that the painting has been kept in the Prince’s yacht and has been preserved only to be exhibited at the Future Cultural Centre in AI Ula, Saudi.

Interchange by Willem De Kooning

This abstract work of beauty, Interchange was painted by the Dutch American painter, Willem De Kooning in 1955. The painting Interchange has bagged the title of the second most expensive paintings sold in the world since it was sold for a sum of $300 million to the CEO of hedge fund Citadel, Kenneth Griffin in the month of September, 2015.

The dimensions of the painting are measured to be 200.7cm x 175.3 cm. The painting is currently displayed in the Art Institute of Chicago.

The Card Players by Paul Cezanne

The third most expensive paintings sold in the world is The Card Players by the French artist Paul Cezanne. Cezanne who was known for his talent of still life painting, created this work of art in the years 1894 to 1895. His inspiration behind the theme of cards is believed to be humans playing the game in the form of still life.

This expensive painting was sold in the year 2011 to the Royal family of Qatar and it’s worth is estimated to be around $250 million to $300 million. This painting is a part of a series which contains four other illustrations to it, and are currently exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Musee d’Orsay, The Courtauld and The Barnes Foundation.

Nafea Faa Ipoipo by Paul Gauguin

Reportedly sold at a price of almost $300 million, the painting Nafea Faa Ipoipo was painted by the French artist Paul Gauguin in the year 1892. The painting is believed to be sold in the year 2014 to the Royal Family of Qatar.

What makes this painting so enticing is the display of two Tahitian women and its name that translates to “When will you marry”. The dimensions of the painting are 1.01m x 77cm.

Number 17A by Jackson Pollock

The painting Number 17A is the fifth most expensive painting in this list. This form of beauty and expression was painted in the year 1948 by Jackson Pollock, who was renowned for his abstract work of art. The painting was sold to the CEO of Hedge Fund Foundations, Kenneth Griffin in September 2015 at a price of $200 million. The dimensions of the painting are 112cm x 86.5 cm.

This list displays the top 5 most expensive paintings in the world and aims to celebrate art and culture. The aforementioned paintings have showcased the distance that people are willing to go through in order to pursue their love and passion for art and paintings.