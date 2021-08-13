10 Interesting Facts about Earth that will blow your mind

The planet Earth which is home to billions of species is unique in its own way. It is the only planet in the solar system where the existence of living species has taken place. In addition to this, Earth is also the only recognized planet where water is available. Our planet works in various majestic ways that never fail to amaze its occupants. So without further ado, let’s dive into this article and take a look at the top 10 interesting facts about Earth.

The only planet to host life

Several speculations have occurred in the past couple of years regarding the existence of life on the other planets. Thanks to modern-day scientists and technology, the possibility of water on Mars and the existence of life under the crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Titan have been conjectured. However, no full-proof evidence has been found in order to back up these theories.

All these factors thereby contribute to the fact that Earth is the only planet where life flourishes.

Earth does not require 24 hours to rotate on its axis

Earth surprisingly requires 23 hours 56 minutes and 43 seconds to rotate on its axis. This fact might create confusion for some people since we are all aware that a day consists of 24 hours. However, the extra 4 minutes get compensated by the motion of the Sun that is visible whilst the Earth keeps orbiting around it. This is due to the reason that the Sun moves by about 1° if we contrast it to the stars in the background.

Composition of the Earth’s crust

If the Earth’s crust ever gets segregated, the composition will be as follows:

Elements Percentage by weight Oxygen 46.6% Silicon 27.7% Aluminum 8.1% Iron 5% Calcium 3.6% Sodium 2.8% Potassium 2.6% Magnesium 2.1%

Earth is made up of 70% water

Earth is made up of 70% water and 30% land, which is situated over sea level. Based on this fact, Earth has rightfully earned the title ‘Blue Planet’. Moreover, when the astronauts first went to space, they had a look at earth from above and beyond. The planet appeared to be a big ball which is blue in color.

5.Earth is not completely spherical in shape

Earth is not a complete sphere when it comes to its shape. This is due to the fact that the centrifugal force at the equator is not precisely opposed to the force of gravity. This creates a disruption of balance in the equator. Hence, gravity shoves the additional amount of water and earth into a bulge on all sides of the planet.

The whole area of Earth isn’t uniformly gravitated

The Earth’s surface is actually bumpy and not just a complete sphere. Due to this reason, the force of gravity is not completely uniform in every part. Moreover, additional factors like the flow of water, the motion of the tectonic plates under the Earth’s crust, and the presence of brash ice add to this certainty. These changes in the gravitational pull are termed ‘gravity anomalies’.

Earth has 2 co-orbital satellites

Every one of us is aware that Earth has one natural satellite, the Moon which rotates around it. However, many of us are oblivious to the fact that Earth has 2 other co-orbital satellites.

The name of one of those asteroids is 3753 Cruithne. It is sometimes referred to as “the Earth’s second moon”. It leads up to a measurement of 5km. The 3753 Cruthine has a harmonized orbit with the Earth. Hence, even when it is moving in its own separate trail around the sun, it might look like the asteroid is following Earth.

The name of the other asteroid is 2002 AA 29 . It leads up to a measurement of only 60 m across. It comes nearer to Earth every 95 years. This is due to the fact that it creates a horseshoe orbit around the planet.

Earth has a circumference of 40,075 km

The total circumference of the Earth at the equator is 40,075 km which is 24,901 miles. Moreover, a person would weigh less at the equator as compared to the poles.

One year on the planet is not precisely 365 days

One year on Earth is actually 365.2564 days to be precise. This is where the whole equation of leap year comes into play. The additional 0.2564 days create the demand for leap year once every four years. Hence, that is why the month of February gets an extra day once every four years.

Earth comprises a strong magnetic field

Earth has a very strong magnetic field. The presence of nickel-iron core on the planet is the reason for this occurrence. Moreover, rapid rotation also tags along in this cause. The presence of this magnetic field provides the Earth with a shield against the effects of solar wind.

Thus, we have come to the end of this very informative article. We have successfully discussed the top 10 interesting facts about Earth. All these aforementioned points will surely educate you regarding the matters of our planet.