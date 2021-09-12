Unknown Facts of Space that are bound to amaze you

Space, the boundless never-ending dimension is home to millions and billions of celestial bodies. Our certified home, the planet earth is one of the residents of space. Space came into existence about billions of years ago. Furthermore, along with the passage of time, technology has advanced too. Due to this reason researchers and scientists have managed to dig up some unknown facts of space that the common people are surely not very familiar with.

Here, in this article, we will discuss some shocking unknown facts of space that will surely educate and amaze you at the same time. Hence, without delaying any further let’s get into this article and take a look at some unknown facts of space.

Unknown Facts of Space: The footprints on the surface of the moon will likely stay for a 100 million years

No matter how astonishing this may sound, this statement is in fact true. The footprints left by the astronauts on the surface of the moon are quite persistent. This is due to the reason that there is no atmosphere on the moon. Hence, the lack of atmosphere also creates a lack of air or wind. However, they are not bound to remain forever since the effects of meteorites cause erosion.

The Red spot on Jupiter is diminishing in size

Every one of us is quite familiar with the red spot on the planet Jupiter. But adds this point to this list of unknown facts of space is the fact that the red spot has minimized in size.

Previously, scientists had reported that the red spot on Jupiter was capable of accommodating the Earth three times. However, the last few decades have brought some alterations to this fact. As of now, the red spot can accommodate the Earth only once. But surprisingly, scientists have also reported that even though the red spot has been declining in width, it is actually elevating in length.

The Moon used to be a part of the Earth

Earth’s very own satellite, the Moon was once a part of the planet. Scientists believe the thesis that the earth was once hit by a humongous entity when it was fairly a young planet. The crash of the object and the Earth led to the breakage of a part of the planet.

This very broken part became the Moon. It started to rotate around the Earth due to the force of gravity. Hence, this is how people believe that the Moon had dived into existence.

The Olympus Volcano on Mars is thrice the size of the Mount Everest

The planet Mars contains a volcano named Olympus. The Olympus volcano is reportedly around 21 km in height and 600 km in width. The sheer dimensions of this volcano easily make it the highest summit amongst the rest of the planet. Due to this reason, it is said that the Olympus Volcano is almost three times the size of our very own Mount Everest.

Moreover, scientists have stated that the Olympus volcano might still be active in nature.

The asteroid Ceres is 965 km in width

Ceres is the foremost and the biggest asteroid known to mankind. This is due to the reason that it is 965 km in width. Hence, it is safe to say that this is clearly one of the most interesting unknown facts of space.

Giuseppe Piazzi, an Italian astronomer had discovered Ceres in the year 1801. Astronomers considered Ceres to be a dwarf plant. Moreover, it is situated in the Asteroid belt and takes up 33% of the entire mass of the belt. This Asteroid belt is stationed in the middle of Mars and Jupiter’s orbits.

Our galaxy, the Milky Way is very extensive

Another point that has made it to the list of unknown facts of space is the enormity of the Milky Way. The Milky Way is very extensive in size. In fact, it is so vast that it will take us about 100,000 years to completely cover the entire area even if we travel at the speed of light.

Thus, we have finally come to the end of this article citing some unknown facts of space. We have successfully listed and explained some of the most unknown facts of space.

Hence, we can fairly conclude that the aforementioned points in this article will surely educate you regarding the aspects of the space to great lengths.