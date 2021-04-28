Without a doubt investing in an inverter with battery combination is a smart choice. You save not only time and money but also keeps away hassles. Moreover, if you purchase both of them from the same manufacturer, you are fairly sorted for a few years.

You should make a rough estimate of your power requirements before purchasing an inverter with battery combo. All electric appliances have different starting and running power requirements. It takes about 25 Watts of power to start an 18 Watt CFL, and it stabilises at 18 Watts after a few seconds.

Some appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, need almost twice as much energy to start as they do to operate. As a result, you must determine the starting power requirement before choosing an inverter and hence decide upon which battery capacity would be apt for it.

Have a look at the below-mentioned points to understand why you should purchase an inverter with battery:

Inverter and Battery Should be of the Same Brand Like Luminous

When you buy a battery and an inverter from two separate manufacturers, there’s a chance they won’t work together properly or aren’t compatible enough. As a result, the performance is lower than anticipated, and the power backup system is inefficient.

Purchasing a home inverter with battery from the same brand increases the likelihood of full performance. It will not only extend the inverter’s life by improving the performance quality, but it will also improve the battery and inverter’s compatibility.

Understand the Link Between Battery Capacity & Inverter Size

The inverter’s capacity is measured in VA, and the battery capacity is measured in AH. As a norm, the size of the battery and the power of the inverter should be properly balanced.

If you buy a high-capacity battery and a low-capacity inverter that doesn’t supports it, you won’t be able to use all your appliances during a power outage. Therefore, investing in a perfect inverter with battery combination is advised.

Choose the ideal Battery and Inverter Combination

Once you have understood the link between the two, it’s time to choose the best inverter with battery combo that suits your household’s requirements. Reputed Brands like Luminous offer affordable combos with extended warranties and great after-sales service.

Luminous Zelios 1100 Inverter and RC 18000 150 Ah Tubular Battery is one of the best inverter with battery combos. It can support the running load of 3 CFL, 3 tube lights, 3 ceiling fans, 1 television and 1 Ac.

Robust tubular plates provide many years of excellent overcharge tolerance. The inverter comes with 24 months of warranty, and the battery has that of 36 months. Seems like a great investment at the cost of INR 17,600.

The Way Forward

If you’re a first-time user, buy an inverter that includes a battery. It is also recommended that the inverter with a battery be purchased from the same manufacturer to prevent future service issues. Since both the inverter and the battery are reliant on each other for power backup, it is advisable that you ensure the battery capacity and inverter size are a perfect match.

Also, buying an inverter with a battery for a home is a one-time investment. You save a lot of time and money when you decide to purchase them together. By opting for combo offers, you save yourself a lot of hassle and minimise the scope of making wrong choices.