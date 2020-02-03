Experience a blend of unparalleled luxury and comfort at Dharitri Universia

While Kolkata is widely regarded as the ‘City of Joy’, owning a house here can certainly bring a lot of ‘joy’ and peace in your life. After spending 8-9 hours in the office, what one needs is a serene environment where you can relax without any noise. Not every week, you can go on a vacation. You need natural surroundings to celebrate soulful amicability.

What if you get a lavish apartment in the serenest part of Kolkata, connecting to the city center by roads and metro? Well, it is no longer just a matter of one’s mind’s eye. Dharitri Infraventure Pvt Ltd upcoming project – ‘Universia’ fulfills your dream of owning an ideal abode. Set in the outskirts of Kolkata, amidst greenery, the property in Newtown’s Patharghata region is well-connected to the main city.

Talking about the architectural design, the soon-to-be-completed project is expected to be an emblem of an outstanding framework. Owing to its spacious apartments and breathtaking location in the heart of Eastern Kolkata, the project is a masterpiece, redefining the concept of luxurious living. The beauty of nature, adorned with gardens nearby allows the residents to enjoy the healthy and uncompromised lifestyle. From gyms to daily need shops and from kids playing area to the library, all sorts of facilities available in the vicinity make it an ideal property to invest in for holistic living.

Over the course of the last couple of decades, Kolkata has established itself as a major IT hub in the western part of the country, attracting a number of employees from across the country. This has led to the setting up of multiple corporations, making the city a popular destination for the working class. Dharitri Universia is being planned to keep in mind all the basic requirements of office-going citizens.