Valve’s Steam Deck Slated for Shipment Next Month

Gaming giant Valve’s answer to the Nintendo Switch is about to hit the market: the new handheld gaming PC Steam Deck is set to be shipped next month. Gamers who were the first to pre-order the new device throughout the last six months will get their hands on the immensely hyped handheld soon.

In a time when mobile gaming is getting increasingly popular, Valve, the owner of the PC` gaming platform Steam, is banking on a supposedly completely new handheld, which will make PC gaming portable to bring a new type of mobile gaming onto the market. Here’s everything we know.

Valve’s handheld is on its way

The company behind the massive PC game platform Steam announced in July 2021 they would be stepping into the mobile gaming market and releasing a new handheld console Steam Deck, which could be a considerable competitor to Nintendo’s hugely popular handheld console Switch. By bringing PC games into gamers’ pockets, Valve is expanding its gaming service and following the massive mobile gaming trend.

Valve had originally planned to have the first Steam Decks under people’s Christmas trees in December, however, due to component shortages Valve was not able to stick to their original schedule. Instead, customers who already pre-ordered the new device will start receiving it next month, with the first shipments of the brand-new Steam Deck going out in February.

Gamers in India will, however, still need to wait, as the new device is currently only available in the US, Canada, and Europe. It is stated on Valve’s website, though, that “expanded regional availability” will be “coming soon”. No date as to when the Steam Deck might be hitting India’s market has been released yet.

What we know about the portable PC

The new handheld has been highly anticipated ever since it was first announced by Valve. What exactly will the Steam Deck be? From what we know about the Steam Deck so far, it seems to be a handheld boasting some serious power under its hood. While it shares the look and feels with the Nintendo Switch, it is much more a portable PC rather than a console.

The Steam Deck comes with an AMD APU, which is built around the quad-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and AMD RDNA 2 graphics with eight Compute Units. With 16GB of quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB storage, the handheld powerhouse is ready to play even the most demanding AAA PC games. According to Valve, Steam’s entire game library is supposed to be playable on the Steam Deck. While this might be true with regard to performance power, there might still be compatibility issues with certain games. Valve is currently testing its entire library on the new handheld.

Mobile gaming reaches new heights

With the Steam Deck, Valve is expanding into the mobile gaming market and making PC gaming available on the go. It follows a major trend that has been dominating the gaming industry in recent years, as playing games on mobile gets increasingly popular. By now, almost any type of game from classics to the newest AAA games is playable on the go. Numerous hit titles such as League of Legends, PUBG, and more are getting their mobile ports, while mobile games such as Garena Free Fire and Clash Royale have carved out their space on mobile devices.

A massive variety of casual games and even traditional games are also making their name in the mobile gaming realm. For instance, it is now easier than ever to play a round of chess or solve tricky crossword puzzles without the need for a board or puzzle book. And with the emergence of online casinos offering a wide variety of mobile slots specifically for mobile devices, it is now even possible to play the traditional casino game on the go.

To help new mobile players along, experts have created guides to find casino games to play for free or for real money on mobile. All these developments strongly underline how mobile gaming is getting increasingly popular, making it integral for gaming companies to follow suit.

Valve is doing that right now by releasing their own handheld PC. The highly anticipated Steam Deck will start to be shipped next month and is set to bring PC gaming into the palm of our hands. It will be exciting to see, how Valve will do in this new space.