The three bold predictions for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The tournament was to take place in Australia and was later scheduled in India in 2020, but they were both postponed. In June 2021, ICC announced that the United Arab Emirates and Oman, from 17 October to 14 November 2021, would host the T20 world cup tournament. The UAE and Oman will share the preliminary rounds of the games. The final match will be held in the UAE on 14 November 2021.

ICC T20 ranking has top-eight teams who directly qualified for the tournament. Other teams will prove their mettle in the game. A total of 8 units will compete in round 1 to secure a place in the super 12s. From Group A & B, two teams will join the top-8 teams in the terrific 12s stage of the competition.

From the 12 teams, there will be two groups with six teams each. In each group, the top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The T20 World cup 2021 schedule has provided an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm to the audience. Since the last two tournaments were canceled, the audience is eager for the T20 2021 world cup. Preparation in the United Arab Emirates is almost complete.

From the schedule and group, there are several predictions for the T20 world cup team performances, such as:

Australia to struggle to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia is yet to win the ICC T20 World Cup even though they have won five 50-World Cup events. They failed to win the previous edition due to England’s interference. The Australian teams’ lineup does not look so strong to tackle the group 1 rivals. It will not surprise them if they miss a spot in the semi-finals, evidenced by their shortcomings in the T201 arena.

Australia finished as the runners-up in the 2010 edition held in the Caribbean. Five years later, they reached the semi-finals in Sri Lanka.

In the previous edition, Australia dints not qualify for the semi-finals. They were in the same group as Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and India. This year Australia is grouped with the defending champions West Indies, the 2016 runners-up England and the dangerous South African side.

The Indian team to win the ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

The top three contenders for the ICC T20 World Cup title, are India, England, and the West Indies. In the knockout session, India is likely to face England or the Caribbean side. Over the last two years, the Indian cricket team has played a lot of cricket in the United Arab Emirates, and they are likely to have the upper hand.

In 2007 the team won the inaugural World T20 held in South Africa by five runs over Pakistan at the wanderers in Johannesburg. India finished at the runners-up in 2014 after losing to Sri Lanka in the Dhakas final, despite missing three semi-final appearances. They finished second in their super ten groups with three wins but lost two out of four matches.

In the IPL 2020 in the UAE, players like Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma performed very well. Fans expect the Indian team to end the 14-year wait for the ICC T20 World Cup trophy by winning the championship in the Middle East.

Afghanistan team to be a top contender in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Afghanistan will be in the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. They are in the same group as India, New Zealand, and Pakistan. The rest of the teams that will join Afghanistan are not to trouble them much in the super 12 stages.

To strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals, they need to perform well against New Zealand, Pakistan, and India. They have all it takes to succeed in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Furthermore, the games will take place in the UAE, where Afghanistan has played cricket many times.

They have a strong team of spinners consisting of Rashid Khan, Nabi, and zakir Khan, who threaten many teams. Afghanistan has an excellent line up of batsman to watch out including Zazai and Rahmat. Fans expect a few surprises in group 2 since Afghanistan was the only team that beat the west indies in the last season of the ICC T20 World cup.