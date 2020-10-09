What You Should Know About Playing Online Roulette In India

India’s gambling laws are famously archaic; although, it’s certainly not alone in that respect. But having parts of the law tethered to the Public Gaming Act 1867 when much of gaming activity is moving online seems nonsensical. To be fair, though, things are changing at a rapid pace across the country, and most citizens can now access legitimate online casinos and betting sites, provided that the companies are based offshore and that they offer Rupees as a payment method. Indeed, with its growing middle class and a high number of internet users, India is seen as perhaps the world’s most desirable countries for international gaming companies to penetrate.

If you do decide to play at an online casino based in India for the first time, it’s natural to assume that you might be drawn towards roulette. After all, it joins games like blackjack and poker among the most recognisable and iconic casino games. But if you do decide to play roulette online, there are some things you should take heed of before placing your bets. Below we take you through some of the most important points:

There are many versions of online roulette

If you walked into a land-based casino somewhere like Goa or Las Vegas, most of the roulette games would be seen. You might perhaps have a choice of American or European roulette (we will explain the difference later). Online, however, you are faced with many choices, and, clicking here to find out more will show you many of that selection. The main thing to remember, though, is that the different variations will mean different advantages and disadvantages, so read the rules before deciding on which game to play.

Virtual Games Are Built to Reflect Real-World Probabilities

Virtual roulette games will run on software powered by RNG (random number generator) technology. The games will be programmed to offer in terms of returns the same as the theoretical probability of a physical roulette game. So, for example, virtual European Roulette by Playtech has an RTP (Return to Player) rate of 97.30%, which reflects exactly the house-edge of 2.70% in standard European roulette. The good news is that the top developers of games, like Playtech, will have the games tested by independent regulators to ensure the games are fair and the payout rates are as advertised.

But Live Roulette Is An Option at the Best Indian Casinos

Still, many players will be turned off by the idea of playing against software, much preferring to trust to the random chance offered by physical roulette tables. That is provided on online sites too, with many casinos adding live dealer sections to their platforms in recent years. As we mentioned, the chances of winning are theoretically the same when playing the same game, but it is a bit more social to chat with other players and the dealer.

Choose Your Game Wisely

As we hinted above, knowing the rules of the games can be important when choosing which variation of roulette to play. For example, it’s accepted wisdom that the odds in European roulette are superior to American roulette. The latter has an extra segment on the wheel, which tips the balance in favour of the casino by a couple of percentage points. It would serve any player will to quickly scan the rules beforehand; look out for those RTP figures we mentioned above for virtual games and find out the house-edge for live dealer games. Even the smallest swing by a percentage point could make the difference between winning and losing.

But, Above All, Play Responsibly

While you can learn about roulette to give yourself more of an advantage, it’s important to remember that we are not all James Bond types who can afford to bet and, potentially, lose large stakes. The best time is had at a casino is when playing with money that you can afford to lose; and, it’s certainly not worth chasing losses. Don’t forget that roulette can be played at very low stakes – or even in demo mode – and that might be better than risking a lot of money.