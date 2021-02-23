Could The Rise of Online Casinos in India Help it to Become a Destination For Gambling Tourism?

The tourism figures for India have been steadily rising since the turn of the millennium. In 2002 there were 2.38 million visitors to the country, and this increased to almost 11 million in 2019. This brings in a great amount of revenue, but it still feels as though more could be done to boost the industry. With the online casino industry on the rise in India, a lot of focus has turned to this emerging market. Is there a chance that this could help India become a recognized destination for gambling tourism?

Online Casinos Now Focusing on Indian Players

With internet access spreading across the country like wildfire, online casino operators and developers have turned their attention to India. This emerging market has a huge amount of potential players, so sites have been gearing their offerings to the population as a way to entice them to play. It is clear from exploring the options on offer at BettingGuru.in that there are international casinos and local options all vying for the attention of Indian players. The competition has led to some great welcome bonuses for people to take advantage of.

One of the things that have been most apparent as online casinos have targeted Indians is the increase in Indian games on offer. For example, Teen Patti is one of the most popular games in India, but it is not that well-known internationally. This could be set to change, though, as several online casinos are now offering this as a live option. If international players start playing and fall in love with games like Teen Patti, they may want to visit India to play them in the country in which they originated. Casinos in India could capitalize on this by hosting major Teen Patti tournaments.

Goa is Already a Top Destination For Travelers

At the moment, there are only three states in India in which gambling is legal. One of those, as we detailed at theindiantalks.com, Goa, is already an extremely popular destination for tourists. Indeed, the southwestern state makes it into the top twenty holiday spots in the country for international travelers.

There are numerous reasons why people choose to visit Goa, with its white-sand beaches and World Heritage-listed architecture being major draws. It is also known for its nightlife, which is arguably up there with the best the country has to offer. There are numerous casinos in the state, and in the past, it has been speculated that Goa could become India’s answer to Las Vegas as discussed at indiatimes.com. This could be the perfect spot to host a brand new global Teen Patti competition to rival the World Series of Poker. If this were to come to pass, India could attract a vast number of new travelers each year.

There is no doubt that the growing online casino industry in India will have a knock-on effect on other sectors. One of these could well be tourism, as foreign players may learn about the great Indian games and desire to experience them first hand in the country.