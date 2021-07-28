Hit The Jackpot With These Progressive Slots

Nothing can quite get you in a spin like the rotating reels of a Slots game. The casino classic has come a long way since its inception, and now, players can enjoy a whole host of games, with different themes, bonuses and excitement!

Paddy Power casino offers & promotions, for example, can offer out bonuses for new players and seasoned spinners alike, and free spins are the perfect way to dip your toe into the Slots’ waters.

If you don’t know where to begin, or want to find out more about the different kinds of games and jackpots on offer, read on as we guide you through the world of online slots.

Daily Jackpots

If you’re looking for new ways to win more money, but are already a fan of online Slots, Daily Jackpots are most definitely for you! In the lobby, you’ll find all the dedicated games grouped together, offering out progressive jackpots alongside your typical pay-line wins. To get more bang for your buck, there’s not just one, but three jackpots waiting to be won:

Hourly jackpot

Daily booster

Daily jackpot

As its name suggests, there has to be a winner every day! So, who knows, your luck might be in.

Jackpot King

Much like the Daily Jackpot games, Jackpot King combine multiple progressive jackpots, which have to be won by a certain time or before they reach a certain amount. Again, a selection of Slots games is pooled to the network, meaning a few spins on any of the dedicated titles boosts your chances of landing the jackpot. Again, there are three jackpots to land:

Royal Pot: must drop before £3,500

Regal Pot: must drop before £35,000

Jackpot King: can be won on any spin of any stake

These games are the cream of the crop, when it comes to Slots games – and you’ll find new titles, as well as games with incredible bonus features and more ways to win. Like other progressive slots, you’ll still win any pay-line pay-outs – just with the added bonus of a potential jackpot.

Megaways Slots in Online Casino

You may have seen these games at your favourite online casino – they are usually marked with the Megaways logo. These games are a great variation on the traditional five-reel slot, and instead of having a fixed number of pay-lines, these games offer ways to win – which constantly changes!

Each time you hit spin, the screen layout changes to offer plenty of different outcomes and some of the most popular games can reward you with up to 117,649 ways to win. And again, alongside these extortionate winning possibilities, there is also the chance to land a progressive jackpot – which could reach up to seven figures!

Drops & Wins

If the daily jackpots weren’t enough for you, why not take part in a tournament? So long as you launch one of the eligible games, you can opt into the promotion and hopefully land a cheeky bonus. As well as the daily drop – instant cash prizes every single day – there’s also a prize at the end of the week. The top 1,200 players on the leaderboard will land a portion of the prize pool. Be sure to read the tournament details and related terms and conditions before entering – so you know what you’re letting yourself in for. But you’ve got to be in to win it!