Fairplay is a betting company that has a significant position in the Indian market. Whether you are an experienced user or just starting your way in sports betting, this bookmaker is sure to have something to offer you.

Today this company is actively developing its activities all over the world and we can see the result: its name is on everyone’s lips. And all this for a reason. The bookmaker offers many features to its users for a rich betting experience. Let’s take a substantive look at the main features of this bookmaker company.

Registration

You can register on the official website of the bookmaker Fairplay using one of two basic options – either by passing a quick registration or by filling out the full version of the form immediately. In the first case, it is enough to specify your phone number or e-mail address, choose the game currency and start playing.

In the second case, you have to fill in personal details, including full name, place of residence, and all other information, which any office asks for. Keep in mind that if you choose the quick registration option, you will still have to provide information about yourself to the office. Without it, the bookmaker simply won’t pay you any money, and this is spelled out in the rules.

Sports Betting

Of course, the key point in evaluating a bookmaker is its sportsbook. This bookmaker has a really impressively big one and covers both international and regional tournaments in many sports, including of course cricket, soccer, tennis, and other sports.

How to Place a Bet?

To place a bet you don’t have to strain yourself too much. Just open the bookmaker’s website or mobile app and log into your account. There, open the sports betting section and select the sports discipline you are interested in.

After that, decide on which event you want to place your bet on. When you know the match, enter the odds and the amount of your bet. When all the necessary information is entered, confirm the action and wait for the result!

Bonuses and Offers

Many betting companies use welcome bonuses as the basis of their marketing campaign to attract new customers. This is largely true of Fairplay as well. It was the welcome offer that helped this company to attract a lot of customers and at the same time show the degree of reliability of the bookmaker.

Now the welcome bonus is +200% on your first deposit. Let us describe how to get it:

Open the official website of Fairplay;

Login to your account;

Click on the icon with the first deposit bonus;

Then open your personal account section and make your first deposit (the first deposit must be at least 500 Indian rupees to participate in the welcome offer);

That’s it, now as soon as the deposit is credited to your account you will receive the welcome bonus.

Payment Methods

Fairplay offers the most popular and convenient payment methods in India. Here you can make both classic online payments and cryptocurrency payments.

How to Make a Deposit?

Open the bookmaker’s official website or mobile app; Login to your account; Open the section with your personal account and select the Deposit function; Choose a suitable payment method and fill in the deposit information; Confirm the deposit.

All, the deposit is made, wait until the funds are credited to your account. As a rule, it takes from 10 minutes to 5 hours, depending on the selected payment method.

Limits are different for different payment methods but as a rule, the minimum deposit amount is 500 Indian rupees and the maximum amount can be up to 500000 Indian rupees.

Withdrawal

If we compare Fairplay to other bookmakers then the withdrawal process is relatively fast here. Usually, the waiting time does not exceed 12 hours.

The minimum amount that users can withdraw from their account is 1000 Indian rupees which is also a relatively easy requirement. If you want to withdraw funds follow these instructions:

First, open the website or app and log into your account; Open the personal account section and select the Withdraw funds function; Here you have to choose your preferred method of transaction and enter the amount you want to withdraw; Now confirm the action and wait for the funds to arrive in your account. If this does not happen after 12 hours please contact our support team for details of the operation.

Fairplay App

With more and more people nowadays looking to make their lives as easy as possible, betting on sports on a mobile app has become more popular than ever. Following this trend, bookmaker Fairplay has also developed its own mobile sports betting app.

Its main advantages are not only that it gives the opportunity to be mobile, but also that it is easy to use thanks to its clear interface. All users can download the mobile application from the official website of the bookmaker.

This process takes just a couple of minutes. In this case, downloading the application is absolutely free.

How to Download the Application?

As we have already written before, it is very easy to download the application, for this, you need to follow a couple of simple steps. First, open the official website and go to the mobile apps section.

There, click on the Download App icon and wait for the installation file to be downloaded to your device. After that, install the app on your smartphone using the installation file. When the process completes, you will be able to use the app!

Security Issues

In our opinion, the security and reliability of the bookmaker should be at the top of the list of criteria for choosing a betting company. That’s why we are going to focus on this aspect in our review. Fairplay is probably one of the safest sports betting platforms in India.

The company operates under the license of the Malta Gaming Authority UK. This license guarantees the legality and reliability of the company. The transfer of personal data and other information excludes the fact that the company uses the latest technology in data encryption.

Fairplay Casino

Fairplay not only provides casino gaming services but also plays excellent online casino games. Here you can play roulette (by the way it’s the most popular casino game in the Indian market), here you can play both Instant Roulette and Immersive Roulette.

The company also has something to offer fans of baccarat, poker, and other gambling games. If you get tired of betting on sports do not hurry to leave Fairplay and take a look at the casino section!

Customer Service

Fairplay cares about its customers and that is why it gives them the opportunity to contact customer service at any time. Only professionals who take each user’s problem seriously work here.

Taking care of the comfort of their customers, the betting company offers to choose the most suitable way of contacting the support service: it can be a communication with a customer support employee both via online chat and email.

Conclusion

Overall, Fairplay leaves a pleasant impression and is probably one of the best bookmakers in India. It is noticeable that the website and mobile app have a good interface and are easy to use. Probably the only drawback is the lack of a mobile app for iOS but let’s hope the developers will solve this problem soon.

We were also satisfied with the betting line, which presents a sufficient number of sports disciplines and wide coverage of sporting events. Another advantage is the ability to make live bets and view live broadcasts of matches and sports tournaments.

The reputation of the company, in general, is decent. In India, this bookmaker is quite popular, with the expansion of its presence in the market there are no obvious problems, which allows us to say that this bookmaker today is the best for sports betting in India.

