A Beginner’s Guide to Online Lottery

If you’re a newbie wondering how the online lottery works in India, then you’re at the right place. This short but detailed article explains all you need to know about the online lottery in India.

With technological improvements around the world, there have been many developments in the online gaming sector. For instance, in the last couple of years, there has been a large increase in the number of Indian lottery sites that can be accessed easily from your smartphone or laptop. These include India based lotteries as well as International offshore lotteries open to players from India. The huge variety could appear quite overwhelming to a new player, however; as a newbie, you should consider the following before registering on an online lottery.

Regulation

Firstly, you should ensure the site you’re about to register with is a licensed and regulated one. This is necessary regardless of whether it’s a local lottery site or an international one. If a site is regulated, you can rest assured you won’t be swindled as such site risks losing its license where any discrepancies or fraudulent activities are reported or discovered.

Also playing at a licensed lottery site means that the site is 100% legal and you won’t face any legal actions.

Some of the trusted and available lotteries within India include:

Playwin lottery, managed by the Pan India Network Ltd and under the jurisdiction of the Sikkim government.

Punjab Lottery which is under a part of the Finance Department of the Punjab Government

Kerala Lotteries under the Lottery Department of the Government of Kerala

Sikkim Lotteries under the Sikkim Government

Goa Lotteries under the department of State lotteries in Goa.

Trusted lotteries outside India and their regulations:

Lotto247 which holds a licence from the Curacao Gaming Commission.

PlayHugeLottos which also holds a licence from the Curacao Gaming Commission

These are just some of the available online lotteries open to Indian players.

Government lottery vs. International Lottery

From the lotteries listed above, a variation has been made between government lotteries and International lotteries. This is another factor you should contemplate before you register on a lottery website. Should you register on a government lottery or an international lottery?

Government lottery

In India, the government permits each State Government the decision to legalise or not legalise lotteries, and this has resulted into the formation of Government-run Lotteries. Currently, lottery is legal in 13 Indian states. These States include Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur.

Advantages

All your transactions are made in Rupees and it does not involve the conversion of currencies.

Disadvantages

The lottery is only open to permitted residents.

The prizes are not as large as international lotteries

International lotteries

However, the fact that playing at lotteries within India is restricted to 13 states does not hinder participation in international lotteries since these draws occur offshore and outside the boundaries of India.

Advantages

Free and cheap lottery tickets

Open to all players from India

Easy to access variety of lotteries around the world, such as US MegaMillions, US Powerball, EuroMillions, UK Lotto and more

The prizes are huge

Disadvantages

Most transact in foreign currencies (however some international ones accept Rupees from Indians.)

Choosing between a government-owned lottery and an international one depends on your preference, for instance if you’re okay with the restricted options, you can play at the government lotteries. However, if you prefer to take your chance to make huge life-changing wins, then you should try out the International lottery sites like lotto247 which have multiple lotteries on offer.

Bonuses

As a new player, you should take advantage of bonuses offered to you. Gifting of bonuses is among the ways most international lotteries attract new players. Upon signing up, new Indian players are welcomed with exciting bonuses. For instance, after registering with Lotto247, every new player is given a free entry on the US Powerball Lottery. Players can manually select the numbers or use the Quick Pick generator to carry out a random selection of numbers.

As a beginner to online lottery, it is crucial to ensure you’re signing on a legitimate site, whether it’s Indian or International and it’s beneficial to take advantage of bonuses gifted to you.