4 Reasons The World Still Can’t Get Enough Of Video Games

Video games may have only achieved true cross-demographic mainstream appeal since the turn of the millennium, but the video game industry as a whole has been around for longer than you might think. And given how many times gaming has been called a fad over the years, we face an interesting question: why is it so enduringly popular in the face of weighty competition?

After all, instead of losing its success, it’s gaining ground at a rapid clip. Consider that the value of the global video gaming market is expected to reach 180 billion dollars by the end of 2021, making it bigger than Hollywood — and there’s still plenty of room for it to grow. So why is it that people throughout the world just can’t get enough of video games? Well, in this post we’re going to look at four core reasons. Let’s get to them, shall we?

The’ve introduced esports

If you’re not familiar with Twitch, then you clearly haven’t been paying much attention to the online world in the last few years. Now owned by Amazon, Twitch is the biggest online platform for live streaming, and it’s used primarily for streaming video games. You can watch people playing casually, pursuing niche challenges, or — very notably — participating in esports. As the name suggests, esports are hyper-competitive games played online or locally.

So why have I highlighted esports here instead of general streaming? Well, while the general streaming is great for getting attention, it’s esports that have the potential to draw eyeballs away from traditional high-value touchpoints like conventional sporting events. The skill and dedication that goes into a top-level game of League of Legends is remarkable, and it can attract both hardcore gamers and observers who feed off competition.

There’s also a distinct industry growing within the world of online gambling. You can visit online casinos, buy online lottery tickets for payouts like Lotto247, and place bets on all manner of mainstream sports — but there’s something special about betting on esports. They’re so heavily based on tactics and counterplay that you can find all manner of subtle clues giving one player the advantage, and mastering the art of reading a game is thrilling in itself.

They’re incredibly accessible

Video games were once considered for kids or the wealthy. Why? Because only kids would go to arcades due to a major stigma around adults playing games, and only the wealthy could afford to buy their own gaming systems to enjoy in their own homes without public scrutiny (plus societal criticism means less to the rich). But things are so different now.

Today, just about everyone owns a smartphone. It’s almost a practical necessity, after all. And in addition to being a phone and web-browsing device, a smartphone is a gaming device, and the mobile gaming industry has grown immensely to the point of no longer being limited to gimmicky games riddled with ads. If you only have a smartphone, you can still enjoy some of the best titles of all time, whether playing through ports or game-streaming services like Shadow.

And if you don’t need the latest and greatest hardware, you can simply buy a games console from a previous generation along with hundreds of games for very little money. PS2-era graphics won’t impress a lifelong gamer at this point, but they might be absolutely fine for someone with no prior experiences. Throw in the support for many languages and accessibility controllers like the adaptive controller for Xbox and you have something for everyone.

They offer amazing value

As noted, you can buy previous-generation consoles and games very cheaply, but that’s not the only reason why gaming offers such rich value. Even recent top-end titles provide value that goes beyond so many other experiences if you buy sensibly. Take the smash hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for instance, which can be yours for $60. There are people who’ve played that for hundreds of hours, enjoying every moment.

Compare that to seeing a movie and paying upwards of $20 for the privilege of watching a screen for a couple of hours. With one gaming console in a household and multiple game profiles, many people can enjoy the same game. That $60 price tag can ultimately yield thousands of hours of enjoyment, giving it phenomenal ROI. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck (and don’t mind the upfront console investment), gaming is the way to go.

They bring people together

Lastly, we still can’t get enough of video games because they bring us together in unprecedented ways. Siblings grow closer through gaming, whether they’re facing off directly, teaming up, or simply sharing secrets or tactics. Parents can introduce their kids to games, learning to see them anew in the process. Two people from opposite ends of the world can be placed on the same team in an online game, leading to a lifelong friendship.

Everything that people like to do for movies or albums can be done for games, of course. They can discuss their favorites, argue superiority, speculate about future releases — you don’t even need to play a game to enjoy it. Indeed, many people never actually play games and simply watch them being played online. In short, games bring unparalleled potential for engagement — and that is why we’re just as hooked on them as ever.