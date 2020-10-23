8 Video Editors for Mac That You Can Download for Free

If you have a Mac then here is 8 Video editors for mac, you can do some excellent video editing work. However, the software tends to be expensive, and you can’t always go with the bundled software you get when you buy the product.

Fortunately, there are some excellent software programs for Mac that you can download free from the internet. You will be surprised at the diverse varieties that are available. Hence, you can get the software that best suits your requirements.

But because there are so many options, you could easily get overwhelmed. To make your task easier; in this post, we have compiled what we felt to be the 8 best free downloads for video editing software for Mac.

8 Best Free Video Editing Programs for Mac

Keeping in mind the varied requirements of Mac users, we sifted through scores of different video editing programs for Mac and came up with these 8 movie maker programs:

1 Movavi Video Editor

Here is a user-friendly video movie maker program compatible with Mac. You can use the various features to give a home video a professional touch. You get several filters and transitions, and you can easily add titles and text to your videos.

You can start using the program right away, but there might be a bit of a learning curve if you are a beginner. The free version is Basic Movavi Video Editor 2020. You can get more features with the paid version, Movavi Video Editor Plus 2020.

2 Shotcut

Shotcut is an open-source software with all the features of regular multi-track editing software. It supports various file types, and it is possible to edit color, lighting effects, and audio. There is a bit of a learning curve for first-time users, however.

There are also many videos and tutorials available to help you learn how to use this software if you face difficulties. Another useful feature of Shotcut is that you can run it from an external hard drive, making it portable.

3 FinalCut Pro

FinalCut Pro is Apple’s response to the need for a versatile and useful video editing software for Mac. This program blends video editing with media organizations to streamline all your video editing projects. It is compatible with multiple formats.

You can import, share, and edit videos from various locations and in multiple formats with FinalCut Pro. The different editing tools enable you to do a professional video editing job, whether you are an amateur or a professional.

With FinalCut Pro, you can work on numerous third-party tools, and you can acquire plugins that provide you with an effective extendable platform.

4 Lightworks

You get the best of freeware and paid software with Lightworks. This software’s learning curve is slightly shorter, and you get to export your videos in reasonably high resolution. Lightworks is compatible with different formats.

Lightworks gives you all the features of regular video editing software, and you edit multiple files, manage audio, and process video clips with ease. Although it is an excellent option to start with, you may like to consider moving to a higher resolution software in time.

5 OpenShot

With OpenShot, you get another open-source video editor with a simple interface. However, some of the features are great, like tile creation templates and various editing and special effects.

A unique feature of OpenShot is that it supports 70 languages, helping you to work across nations and cultures with ease. This software’s 3D capabilities are another useful feature, and wherein even beginners can comfortably learn the job.

6 DaVinci Resolve 15

It is a professional-oriented program, but it does not have the full suite of video editing tools required by developers.

You would have to spend a considerable sum for the Studio Version of DaVinci Resolve, but with fewer features, you get the basic version free of cost. Considering it is free, you get a powerful video editor for your Mac with excellent editing features.

7 iMovie

Here’s another Apple product that you can use for entry-level clip editing. It’s easy for Apple users to transfer videos to iCloud Drive and share them to a Mac or iPad. You can then add embellishments like special effects, music, and final touches.

But don’t be misled to believe that iMovie is a barebones application. It has a huge handling capacity, with dozens of design styles loaded. It enables you to create attention-grabbing titles and credits. You can download if free from the App Store.

8 Camtasia

Camtasia is great for recording footage from a computer screen. There is an inbuilt screen recorder cum video editor. If you are into the business of producing tutorial videos and courses, you will find an excellent use for Camtasia.

You also get a multi-track timeline where you can put various editing tools to use. If you need to create a presentation, you have the provision to incorporate a PowerPoint presentation into the video. You can start with the free version and then upgrade later.

Final Words

In case you are a beginner, then a free software program is the best thing you can get. If you find that it isn’t what you expected or need something more user-friendly, you can switch to something else without losing money. You can visit videocreek.com if you’re looking for a SaaS platform as a video editor.

It may be that you have some experience but are still interested in trying out something else. In such a case, trying out the basic features is a good idea before you put your hand in your wallet.

The best way of ensuring that the video editing software that you use is suitable for your requirements is to try it out first. Hence, it would be a sensible decision to download a free trial before spending money.

Free downloads will also ensure that the software is compatible with the videos you will be editing. Ultimately, you will be able to find a suitable program to use. Hopefully, you will be able to get one from the list that we provided here.