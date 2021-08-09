People’s attention span is decreasing, thanks to the internet and social media. Users have the choice to view all kinds of content and so they seem to have no patience for anything long and detailed.

But there also exists a relationship between books and films. Film writers are able to lean on books whose legacies are then kept alive by their movie versions.

1- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II

This was the final movie of the Harry Potter franchise and it broke all records of popularity. A great hype had already been created due to all the previous films but the quality and the brilliance of the Deathly Hallows II was also one of the main reasons for its huge success. It went on to become the highest-grossing movies based on a books as well as the highest-grossing film of 2011.

In the movie, the three main characters Harry, Hermione, and Ron are continuing their hunt for Horcruxes in order to destroy the most powerful wizard – Lord Voldemort. However, time is running short and Voldemort’s forces are at their peak strength, making their task extremely difficult.

The Deathly Hallows II made $1.34 billion at the box office, while it was also received very well by the critics, who praised the performances, direction and visual qualities of the film.

2- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved book series of all time. Considering the huge expectations, it was a great challenge to adapt it to films but Peter Jackson did a phenomenal job in the creation of the three epic high fantasy films.

The Fellowship of the Ring and the Two Towers became hugely successful but the Return of the King shattered all the records as it earned $1.15 billion at the box office.

The movie was very well received by the critics who praised the performances of Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), and Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee). The Peter Jackson directed film also provided an emotional and satisfying conclusion to the series.

In the Return of the King, Sauron’s forces are at their full strength and have laid siege to Minas Tirith. With the future of Middle-earth in danger, Aragorn must gather his forces and go into battle against the evil army, with the wise and powerful Gandalf and Rohan’s King of Theoden helping the cause.

Everything depends on Frodo Baggins who is on the mission of destroying the One Ring, the source of Sauron’s real strength. And Aragorn and his men must keep the main villain distracted by continuing the fight, thus giving the hobbit a chance to complete his quest.

3- Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park hit the screens in 1993 and went on to garner enormous success at the box office. Michael Crichton’s novel Jurassic Park was published in 1990 and Steven Spielberg turned it into a film three years later.

The backdrop of the movie is Isla Nublar where John Hammond has created a wildlife park, featuring many fantastic and dangerous dinosaurs. The story takes a shocking twist when a power failure causes these monstrous creatures to run loose, endangering the lives of Hammond and his friends.