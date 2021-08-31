Space Sweepers 2021, The Korean Mega Hit Movie on Netflix

Space Sweepers is a Korean Netflix movie that is based on the aspects of space. It was released on the 5th of February 2021 on Netflix. This movie is packed with various plot twists and turns. Space Sweepers has managed to become a favorite among the audience because of its commendable story. Furthermore, the cast of space sweepers has also impressed the viewers with their amazing acting skills and variations.

Space Sweepers Storyline and Plot

The movie space sweepers explores the imagination of space. Due to the amazing storyline, it has become the very first Korean super hit movie about space. Space sweepers is available on Netflix in both English and Korean.

The movie space sweepers is set in the year 2092. The planet Earth had become contaminated and was no longer a suitable place to live in. Due to this reason, the UTS government had created a new place for living just like Earth. However, only a handful of selected occupants can mount on the new habitat.

The story of space sweepers revolves around the lives of some crew members. They had a ship named The Victory. However, things take a complete 360-degree turn for them when they locate a humanoid child robot that went by the name Dorothy. The people believed that she was a mass weapon of destruction. All the crew members had certain aspirations and desires to complete. Hence, the crew members entangle themselves in a shady business deal involving Dorothy. The story follows the plot of the drastic changes in their lives and the numerous risky encounters that they had to endure. However, things do seem to fall into place at the end.

People involved in the making of the movie

Jo Sung-hee is the director of the movie. It is produced by Yoon In-beom and Kim Soo-jin. The writers of the story are Yoon Seung-min, Yoo-kang Seo-ae, and Jo Sung-hee himself.

The cast of Space Sweepers

Kim Tae-ri played the role of Captain Jang

Song Joong-ki played the role of Kim Tae-ho

Jin Seon-kyu played the role of Tiger Park

Park Ye-rin played the role of Dorothy

Richard Armitage played the role of James Sullivan

Kim Mu-yeol played the role of Kang Hyeon-u

Yoo Hae-in played the role of the robot named Bubs

Kim Hyang-gi played the role of Bubs’ new robot structure

Achievements received by Space Sweepers to date

Year Award Nominee Tag 2021 57th Baeksang Arts Awards Jeong Seong-jin and Jong Chol-min (Visual effects) Winner of the Technical Award 2021 57th Baeksang Arts Awards Jang Geun-young (Art) Nominated for Technical Award

Further details about the movie

Space Sweepers is a South Korean movie that was released on Netflix. The total duration of the movie is 136 minutes precisely. The movie had a total budget of $21.1 million. The commencement of the filming process began on the 3rd of July 2019. It continued till the 2nd of November.

The movie was set to be released quite earlier. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the movie’s release date. Finally, the movie was released on Netflix on 5th February 2021.

Reviews earned by the movie

The audience had given the movie quite a lot of appraisals after watching it on Netflix. The movie topped the top 10 charts on Netflix in over 16 countries. In fact, space sweepers had earned over 26 million watchers on the platform within just the initial 28 days.

Space Sweepers has a rating of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the movie has an IMDB rating of 6.6 out of 10.