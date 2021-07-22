The Punjabi model and diva, Shehnaaz Gill has managed to turn heads and leave an imprint on people’s minds with her dramatic weight loss and body transformation. Shehnaaz Gill made quite a name for herself after becoming a finalist in the 13th season of Big Boss. She had managed to capture the hearts of several people all over the country with her beautiful looks and adorable personality.

Shehnaaz Gill’s motivation behind her Weight Loss and Transformation

After being a part of Big Boss season 13, Shehnaaz Gill expressed her body issues in an interview. She spoke out about the taunts that she had to hear because of her body type and weight.

Apparently, her real determination for weight loss came during the beginning of the first lockdown. Shehnaaz Gill took it upon herself to transform her body and hence began her weight loss journey.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Weight Loss Journey

Shehnaaz Gill did not opt for any extreme or severe methods for her weight loss. She chose a very simple yet effective way that aided her in her weight loss journey and helped her in transforming her body. Shehnaaz Gill managed to complete her weight loss journey by primarily focusing on her diet and meals. She chose a healthier lifestyle by controlling the proportions of her food intake.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill cut down on her food intake and did not eat much. She chose to stick to one or two meals a day and often had the same food for both lunch and dinner. Previously if she ate 2 rotis, during her weight loss journey she ate 1 roti. Moreover, she gave up junk foods, chocolates, ice cream and non vegetarian foods completely.

All these measures surely went a long way for Shehnaaz Gill in her weight loss journey, as she managed to lose 12 kilograms in the span of just six months. Shehnaaz Gill went froma weight of 67 kilograms to just 55 kilograms.

The before and after pictures displayed in this article surely proves the effectiveness of Shehnaaz Gill’s weight loss plans.

The most important point that can be noted from Shehnaaz Gill’s weight loss journey is that she did not undergo any strict workout routine or any form of exercise at all for that matter. Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that food restriction completely did the trick for her weight loss. Her body transformation and weight loss can be totally credited to her diet and meal plans. This further proves the importance of food intake and proper diet in order to transform your body and undergo weight loss.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Life after Weight Loss and Big Boss 13

After earning the position of second runners up in Big Boss 13 and her weight loss journey, Shehnaaz Gill has secured the title of ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’.

Due to her extreme good looks and personality, Shehnaaz Gill is loved by many. She has starred in two music videos; Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, alongside Sidharth Shukla.

After Shehnaaz Gill’s weight loss, the changes weren’t just visible in her personality and looks, but also in her wardrobe choices. Previously she opted for more conservative choices such as salwar suits. But now after her dramatic weight loss, Shehnaaz Gill has been spotted rocking various trendy outfits such as crop tops, pants, dresses, etc.

Regardless of her weight, the Punjabi Diva had always managed to look gorgeous in every type of clothing and style.