Sanjay Dutt Biography- 3 Years of Sanju

Sanjay Dutt Biography – Sanju movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Abhijat Joshi emerged to be one of the most successful films in Hindi cinema. Sanju Movie registered the highest opening for any film in 2018. Sanju was the highest grossing bollywood film, the second highest- earning Hindi film of all time. Today, 3 years of Sanju has been completed it is a auspicious day for everyone especially for the cast of the Sanju. Movie received positive response. Ranbir Kapoor played main role in the movie. Co-cast was the Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani, Sayaji Shinde, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Celebrating 3 years of Sanju – Sanjay Dutt Biography

The film was based on the life of Sanjay Dutt his addiction with drugs, arrest for his association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father, comeback in the industry, the eventual drop of charges from the Bombay bombings, and release after completing his jail term.

Sanju was titled after the nickname Dutt’s mother used to call him. When the first poster was released everyone was amazed to see Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation. It was a biopic movie and the biggest challenge was, who will play the role of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor stated that; ‘’I was eating eight meals a day and would often get up at 3 in the morning for his protein shakes”. He also stated that; “Sanjay Dutt represents the epitome of bodybuilding and I could not screw that up”. Ranbir gained more muscular look than any of his previous films and allhis efforts were appreciated on screen. It was one of the top moments in his life.

3 years of Sanju, movie received many received a lot of critical acclaims, even though the film was appreciated a lot on Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani said that; need to focus on Father-son relation. He also believed that that some other filmmaker could have focussed on the dark side of Sanjay Dutt’s life. But he wanted to inspire people through biopic. Sanjay Dutt stated that ‘’ I am very happy to learn from my mistakes and many people will relate and learn’’. Sanjay Dutt’s second wife also reacted that; Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. The film has even been applauded by everyone for the performance by the actors especially Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kushal. Even though the film is appreciated by many, a large section of the audience was left disappointed with the movie as it does not show some important aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life.

We all know the fact Sanjay Dutt got married thrice, but the film only shows the character of Maanayata, his current wife.

Sanjay Dutt, who got a whole new lease of a career with Rajkumar’s ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’. Sanjay and Rajkumar later collaborated on ‘Lage Rahe Munna Bhai’ and the actor even played a heartwrenching cameo in Aamir Khan-led ‘PK’. By Rajkumar Hirani’s own admission, he was fascinated by the multi-faceted life of Sanjay Dutt which went beyond the realms of cinema and included his personal life, family, politics, and court cases.

Rajkumar Hirani is a very skilled director and story teller who creates powerful scenes that move us and make us weep. But he’s also a very sanskari, moral director. That’s why usually, after watching his films, I get this clean, good feeling.

But today, after watching Sanju, I felt like I had been cheated, lied to. Apart from two-three powerful moments in Sanju, like one where Senior Dutt saab asks his son to sing along with him, the film’s story is sparse and gave me ample time to think of all dramatic incidents in Sanjay Dutt’s life that have been left out. The more I think of Ranbir Kapoor, and how he has put his heart and soul into the role, how his performance breathes life into and lifts this otherwise dull and dishonest film, the angrier I get.