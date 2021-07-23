Most Trending Netflix Indian Web Series – Everyone loves to do Netflix and chill. Since Netflix have started Indian original web series everyone wants to binge Indian web series and chill. There are many Indian web series on Netflix as Indian original.

Here is the List of most trending Indian Netflix web series.

Ray Four short stories from satire to a psychological thriller. Ray is an Indian mini web series on Netflix and it is based on the work of Satyajit Ray. Trailer was released on 8 June 2021. The series on Netflix was released on 25 June 2021. Four short stories included as part of Ray are; Forget me not by Srijit Mukherji

Bahrupiya by Srijit Mulherji

Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa by Abhishek Chaubey

Spotlight by Vasan Bala Ray web series review Genre- Drama

Written by- Niren Bhatt, Siraj Ahmed

Country of Origin- India

Seasons- 01

Episodes-01

Star rating- 4.5/5 stars. Ray is a Poetic tribute to the legend Satyajit Ray. In this web series where thing aren’t plain white.





Sacred Games

Sacred Games is a crime thriller and is based on a novel with the same name Vikram Chandra. Sacred Games is the first-ever India’s original web series. First season of Sacred Games consist of eight episodes release on Netflix 5 July 2018 in 191 countries. Sacred Games is subtitles in 20 languages. Sacred Games is the only series to appear on The New York Times. Second season was released on 15 August 2019. Sacred web series review. Genre- Crime Thriller

Country of origin- India

Origin Language- Hindi

Seasons- 02

Episodes- 16

Star rating- 4.5/5 stars Saif Ali Khan played the main role in Sacred Games. It was produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

It is a representation of the classic short stories by the Bengali writer. In his literary work, Tagore focused on relationships. Moreover, confident women were the protagonists of his stories. It was released on 6 July 2015. This web series also won several awards. Stories by Rabindranath Tagore review Genre- Mini short story

Directed by- Anurag Basu, Tani Basu

Country of origin- India

Seasons- 01

Episodes- 26

Star rating- 4.5/5 stars In this Anurag Kashyap has tried to beautifully to show Rabindranath Tagore and translated the stories in his own way.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is the crime series, the series is based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape written and directed by Richie Mehta. It is the Indian Netflix original series. Delhi Crime was released on Netflix on 22 March 2019. Delhi Crime review Genre- Crime drama.

Country of origin- India

Original Languages- Hindi, English

Seasons- 01

Episodes- 07

Star rating- 4.5/5 stars Delhi Crime has received outstanding drama series at the International Emmy Awards held in September 2020.





Little Things

Little Things is a drama web series. The series portrayed everyday life explored through conversation between the couple. Little things is a romantic comedy which every couple. Little Things was released on Netflix on 5 October 2015. Little Things Review Genre- Drama

Created by- Dhruv Sehgal

Country of origin- India

Original Language- English

Seasons-03

Episodes- 21 Little things have won many awards and is one of the trending Indian series.

Taj Mahal 1989

Taj Mahal 1989 is an Indian Comedy drama romance series directed and written by Pushpendra Nath Misra. It was released on 14 February 2020 on Netflix. Genre- Comedy Drama

Country of origin- India

Seasons- 01

Episodes-07 It is about the interesting lives of a Lucknow couple. It is one of the trending Indian series on Netflix.

Selection Day

It is a sports drama series based on Aravind Adiga’s 2016 novel of the same name. selection day follows two life of two brother who were raised by their cricket obsessed father. Selection day review Genre-sports drama

Created by- Marstom Bloom

Country of origin- India

Origin Language- Hindi

Seasons- 01

Episodes- 12 Selection day is a sports drama and one of trending sports Netflix series.



