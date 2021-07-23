Most Trending Indian Netflix Web Series – Everyone loves to do Netflix and chill. Since Netflix have started Indian original web series everyone wants to binge Indian web series and chill. There are many Indian web series on Netflix as Indian original.
Here is the list of most trending Indian Netflix web series.
Ray
Four short stories from satire to a psychological thriller. Ray is an Indian mini web series on Netflix and it is based on the work of Satyajit Ray. Trailer was released on 8 June 2021. The series on Netflix was released on 25 June 2021.
Four short stories included as part of Ray are;
- Forget me not by Srijit Mukherji
- Bahrupiya by Srijit Mulherji
- Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa by Abhishek Chaubey
- Spotlight by Vasan Bala
Ray web series review
- Genre- Drama
- Written by- Niren Bhatt, Siraj Ahmed
- Country of Origin- India
- Seasons- 01
- Episodes-01
- Star rating- 4.5/5 stars.
Ray is a Poetic tribute to the legend Satyajit Ray. In this web series where thing aren’t plain white.
Sacred Games
Sacred Games is a crime thriller and is based on a novel with the same name Vikram Chandra. Sacred Games is the first-ever India’s original web series. First season of Sacred Games consist of eight episodes release on Netflix 5 July 2018 in 191 countries. Sacred Games is subtitles in 20 languages. Sacred Games is the only series to appear on The New York Times. Second season was released on 15 August 2019.
Sacred web series review.
- Genre- Crime Thriller
- Country of origin- India
- Origin Language- Hindi
- Seasons- 02
- Episodes- 16
- Star rating- 4.5/5 stars
Saif Ali Khan played the main role in Sacred Games. It was produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore
It is a representation of the classic short stories by the Bengali writer. In his literary work, Tagore focused on relationships. Moreover, confident women were the protagonists of his stories. It was released on 6 July 2015. This web series also won several awards.
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore review
- Genre- Mini short story
- Directed by- Anurag Basu, Tani Basu
- Country of origin- India
- Seasons- 01
- Episodes- 26
- Star rating- 4.5/5 stars
In this Anurag Kashyap has tried to beautifully to show Rabindranath Tagore and translated the stories in his own way.
Delhi Crime
Delhi Crime is the crime series, the series is based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape written and directed by Richie Mehta. It is the Indian Netflix original series. Delhi Crime was released on Netflix on 22 March 2019.
Delhi Crime review
- Genre- Crime drama.
- Country of origin- India
- Original Languages- Hindi, English
- Seasons- 01
- Episodes- 07
- Star rating- 4.5/5 stars
Delhi Crime has received outstanding drama series at the International Emmy Awards held in September 2020.
Little Things
Little Things is a drama web series. The series portrayed everyday life explored through conversation between the couple. Little things is a romantic comedy which every couple. Little Things was released on Netflix on 5 October 2015.
Little Things Review
- Genre- Drama
- Created by- Dhruv Sehgal
- Country of origin- India
- Original Language- English
- Seasons-03
- Episodes- 21
Little things have won many awards and is one of the trending Indian series.
Taj Mahal 1989
Taj Mahal 1989 is an Indian Comedy drama romance series directed and written by Pushpendra Nath Misra. It was released on 14 February 2020 on Netflix.
- Genre- Comedy Drama
- Country of origin- India
- Seasons- 01
- Episodes-07
It is about the interesting lives of a Lucknow couple. It is one of the trending Indian series on Netflix.
Selection Day
It is a sports drama series based on Aravind Adiga’s 2016 novel of the same name. selection day follows two life of two brother who were raised by their cricket obsessed father.
Selection day review
- Genre-sports drama
- Created by- Marstom Bloom
- Country of origin- India
- Origin Language- Hindi
- Seasons- 01
- Episodes- 12
Selection day is a sports drama and one of trending sports Netflix series.
Jamtara- Sabka Number aayega
Indian crime drama directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava. This web series is about the social engineering operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkahand. It was released on 10 January 2020.
- Genre- crime drama
- Country of origin- India
- Original Language- Hindi
- Season- 01
- Episodes- 10
- Star rating- 4.3/5