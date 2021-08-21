Mike Richards is no longer the host of the United States’ show ‘Jeopardy!’

Mike Richards, the Los Angeles-based producer has reportedly stepped down from his role as the host of the show ‘Jeopardy!’

Reason for Mike Richards’ drop out from the show

Mike Richards was appointed as the new host of the show ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek. But his role as the new host hinted some amount of hostility since the very beginning. Moreover, the show took the route for a bigger approach that was inclusive of several actors, celebrities, sports figures, and even journalists.

However, he had stepped down from this newly appointed role shortly after some terrible moments from his past had resurfaced. Reportedly he had made some misogynistic comments in the past that have caused some backslash. The website Ringer showcased the downgrading comments regarding women that Mike Richards had made during a podcast.

The show’s future and Richards’ statement about it

After the revelation of his past actions, Mike Richards made a statement that he will no longer be the host of the show. However, he will still continue as the executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

Regarding this decision, Richards said, “Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Reportedly, the quest for a host will commence shortly. Until then the show will resume its course with guest hosts.