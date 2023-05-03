May Month OTT Releases-The Bahaar of Bollywood

This May, see the blockbuster movies of Ranbir Kapoor, Shradha Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Hritik Roshan and Dimple Kapadia. The Rom-Com-Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Vikram Vedha, the remake of a tamil movie and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo are scheduled to be telecasted on OTT Platforms in the first week of May.

The whole month of may is going to be Thriller, Romantic, Comedy and full of Dhamal with these movie release. So why wait? Grab a bucket of popcorn and sit in front of your TV an start watching. Not free during the weekdays, then add it to your Weekend Watch list today.

Here are the details what you need for your week full of bollywood fun.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

The Rom-Com is featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor which released in the theaters during Holi and now it is making room in the OTT platforms. It took away the box office completely and looking at the way it performed really well at the box office, it is definitely expected to shake the digital platform too.

OTT Platform:- Netflix

Release Date:- 3rd May 2023

Language :- Hindi

Directed By:- Luv Ranjan

The movie also has the supporting star cast featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Its Ranbir and Shradha’s first film together. The Plot starts with two people falling in love and then things get serious and complicated so a breakup agency is hired by the girl to get rid of the guy but the fate has something else planned.

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo

New web series Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is scheduled to be released on 5th May 2023. Starting major cast of 4 women in the leading role Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar. It is not the usual Saas Bahu series which shows tension between the two, but it is actually how unapologetically hardcore mother-in-law an daughter-in-laws.

OTT Platform:- Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date:- 5th May 2023

Language:- Hindi

Directed By-Homi Adajania

Vikram Veda

The Remake of the Tamil film with the same name has two blockbuster start cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Both the movies are directed by Pushkar – Gayatri. Suporting actors include Sharadha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupati.

OTT Platform:- Jio Cinema

Release Date:- 8th May 2023

Language:- Hindi

Directed By-Pushkar – Gayatri

The plot is around a honest police officer named Vikram who is played by Hrithik Roshan which is in search of a dangerous gangster named Vedhaa which is played by Saif Ali Khan. In the quest to search, the police officer starts questioning his own morality.

