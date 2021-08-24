Lee Min-ho, a look into the South-Korean superstar

Lee Min-ho is a celebrity from South Korea who has created a name for himself in several fields. He is a model, actor, singer, creative director, and businessman. He has successfully managed to flourish in every path that he had decided to conquer.
Lee Min-ho, a brief history about his life during the initial stages
Lee Min-ho was born on the 22nd of June 1987 in Heukseok-dong, Dongjak-gu in Seoul, South Korea. He has an elder sister whose name is Lee Yong-Jung.
During the initial stages of his life, Lee Min-ho wanted to become a football player. He was quite accomplished in this field due to which he was selected for the youth football class. However, he was unable to pursue his dream career due to a severe injury.
After this incident, Lee Min-ho discovered his passion for acting and the film industry. He gravitated towards this field of profession whilst he was in his second year of high school. Later, he pursued his majors in Film and Art at Konkuk University.
Lee Min-ho’s career and path towards success
Lee Min-ho started his career journey by doing roles in television shows such as Recipe of Love and Nonstop 5. He landed his first official role in the year 2003 in the EBS series, Secret Campus. However, a car accident brought his career to a halt for a whole year in 2006.
He got back into action in 2007 with his first role as a lead in the drama series Mackerel Run. After working on several shows, Lee Min-ho had finally gotten his big break in the year 2009. He landed the lead role of Gu Jun-Pyo in the show Boys over Flowers. This role had opened the door to a plethora of opportunities and fame for him. This newfound popularity led to Lee Min-ho becoming a Hallyu star.
After delivering several hit and popular shows, Lee Min-ho had earned a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Shanghai in 2013. This made him the very first Korean celebrity to have a statue at the Madame Tussauds. Later in the year 2014, his second wax figure was disclosed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. In the year 2015, Lee Min-ho starred in his first film as a lead role in the movie Gangnam Blues.
Some notable works of Lee Min-ho
Movies:
- Gangnam Blues, 2015
- Bounty Hunters, 2016
- Public Enemy Returns, 2008
- Our School’s E.T., 2008
Television Shows:
- Nonstop 5, 2004
- Secret campus, 2006
- Getup, 2008
- The Heirs, 2013
- City Hunter, 2011
- Legend of the Blue Sea, 2016
- The King: Eternal Monarch, 2020
Web Series:
- Line Romance, 2014
- 7 First Kisses, 2016
- Pachinko, 2021
Awards achieved by Lee Min-ho to date
|Category
|Work
|Year
|Most Popular Actor
|Gangnam Blues
|2015
|iQiyi Star Award
|——
|2015
|Popularity Award
|Gangnam Blues
|2015
|Best New Actor
|Gangnam Blues
|2015
|Most Anticipated Action Comedy Actor
|Bounty Hunters
|2016
|Asian Movie Pioneer
|Bounty Hunters
|2016
|Best Asian Actor
|The Heirs
|2013
|Best New Actor-Television
|Boys Over Flowers
|2009
|Best New Actor
|Boys Over Flowers
|2009
|Best Couple Award
|Boys Over Flowers
|2009
|Top Excellence Award, Actor
|City Hunter
|2011
|Hallyu Star Award
|City Hunter
|2011
|Excellence Award Actor
|Personal Taste
|2010
|Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Drama Special
|City Hunter
|2011
|Popularity Award, Actor
|City Hunter
|2011
|Top 10 Stars
|City Hunter
|2011
|Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries
|Faith
|2012
|Top 10 Stars
|Faith
|2012
|Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Drama Special
|The Heirs
|2013
|Popularity Award, Actor
|The Heirs
|2013
|Top 10 Stars
|The Heirs
|2013
|Best Couple Award
|The Heirs
|2013
|Best Dressed
|The Heirs
|2013
|Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Fantasy Drama
|The Legend of the Blue Sea
|2016
|Best Couple
|The Legend of the Blue Sea
|2016
|Top 10 Stars Award
|The Legend of the Blue Sea
|2016
|Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama
|The King: Eternal Monarch
|2020
|10th Anniversary Hallyu Achievement Award
|——
|2015
|Mango TV Popularity Award
|——
|2015
Lee Min-ho’s influence over social media
After achieving an ample amount of fame and success through his accomplishments over the year, it is safe to say that Lee Min-ho had quite the influence over social media. Based on the latest reports, he holds the title of the most followed South Korean actor on the social media platform. He is the first Korean star to gain 20 million followers on Facebook as well as Instagram. He has a solid amount of 3 million followers on Twitter and 23 million followers on the app Weibo. Lee Min-ho has a total sum of 65 million followers on the whole of social media. Due to this reason, he is known as the “King of Social Media”.