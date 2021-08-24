Lee Min-ho, a look into the South-Korean superstar

Lee Min-ho is a celebrity from South Korea who has created a name for himself in several fields. He is a model, actor, singer, creative director, and businessman. He has successfully managed to flourish in every path that he had decided to conquer.

Lee Min-ho, a brief history about his life during the initial stages

Lee Min-ho was born on the 22nd of June 1987 in Heukseok-dong, Dongjak-gu in Seoul, South Korea. He has an elder sister whose name is Lee Yong-Jung.

During the initial stages of his life, Lee Min-ho wanted to become a football player. He was quite accomplished in this field due to which he was selected for the youth football class. However, he was unable to pursue his dream career due to a severe injury.

After this incident, Lee Min-ho discovered his passion for acting and the film industry. He gravitated towards this field of profession whilst he was in his second year of high school. Later, he pursued his majors in Film and Art at Konkuk University.

Lee Min-ho’s career and path towards success

Lee Min-ho started his career journey by doing roles in television shows such as Recipe of Love and Nonstop 5. He landed his first official role in the year 2003 in the EBS series, Secret Campus. However, a car accident brought his career to a halt for a whole year in 2006.

He got back into action in 2007 with his first role as a lead in the drama series Mackerel Run. After working on several shows, Lee Min-ho had finally gotten his big break in the year 2009. He landed the lead role of Gu Jun-Pyo in the show Boys over Flowers. This role had opened the door to a plethora of opportunities and fame for him. This newfound popularity led to Lee Min-ho becoming a Hallyu star.

After delivering several hit and popular shows, Lee Min-ho had earned a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Shanghai in 2013. This made him the very first Korean celebrity to have a statue at the Madame Tussauds. Later in the year 2014, his second wax figure was disclosed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. In the year 2015, Lee Min-ho starred in his first film as a lead role in the movie Gangnam Blues.

Some notable works of Lee Min-ho

Movies:

Gangnam Blues, 2015

Bounty Hunters, 2016

Public Enemy Returns, 2008

Our School’s E.T., 2008

Television Shows:

Nonstop 5, 2004

Secret campus, 2006

Getup, 2008

The Heirs, 2013

City Hunter, 2011

Legend of the Blue Sea, 2016

The King: Eternal Monarch, 2020

Web Series:

Line Romance, 2014

7 First Kisses, 2016

Pachinko, 2021

Awards achieved by Lee Min-ho to date

Category Work Year Most Popular Actor Gangnam Blues 2015 iQiyi Star Award —— 2015 Popularity Award Gangnam Blues 2015 Best New Actor Gangnam Blues 2015 Most Anticipated Action Comedy Actor Bounty Hunters 2016 Asian Movie Pioneer Bounty Hunters 2016 Best Asian Actor The Heirs 2013 Best New Actor-Television Boys Over Flowers 2009 Best New Actor Boys Over Flowers 2009 Best Couple Award Boys Over Flowers 2009 Top Excellence Award, Actor City Hunter 2011 Hallyu Star Award City Hunter 2011 Excellence Award Actor Personal Taste 2010 Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Drama Special City Hunter 2011 Popularity Award, Actor City Hunter 2011 Top 10 Stars City Hunter 2011 Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Faith 2012 Top 10 Stars Faith 2012 Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Drama Special The Heirs 2013 Popularity Award, Actor The Heirs 2013 Top 10 Stars The Heirs 2013 Best Couple Award The Heirs 2013 Best Dressed The Heirs 2013 Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Fantasy Drama The Legend of the Blue Sea 2016 Best Couple The Legend of the Blue Sea 2016 Top 10 Stars Award The Legend of the Blue Sea 2016 Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama The King: Eternal Monarch 2020 10th Anniversary Hallyu Achievement Award —— 2015 Mango TV Popularity Award —— 2015

Lee Min-ho’s influence over social media

After achieving an ample amount of fame and success through his accomplishments over the year, it is safe to say that Lee Min-ho had quite the influence over social media. Based on the latest reports, he holds the title of the most followed South Korean actor on the social media platform. He is the first Korean star to gain 20 million followers on Facebook as well as Instagram. He has a solid amount of 3 million followers on Twitter and 23 million followers on the app Weibo. Lee Min-ho has a total sum of 65 million followers on the whole of social media. Due to this reason, he is known as the “King of Social Media”.