Taylor Swift, the Journey from Love Story to Willow

Taylor Swift, the name itself is enough to create a sensation in today’s era. Almost all of us are familiar with the superstar who has created a huge name for herself. After starting her career from scratch, she is now one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Taylor Swift has written and recorded several hit songs due to which she has gained a huge fan base. Every album of hers has awestricken the audience, leaving them wanting for more.

A look into the early life of Taylor Swift

Taylor Alison Swift was born on 13th December 1989 to Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner Swift. She was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania at the Reading Hospital. Taylor Swift has a brother whose name is Austin Swift.

Taylor Swift’s interest and passion for music emerged when she was 9 years old. She started to travel to New York in order to attend music and acting classes. Later, she discovered her love for country music and started to perform at regional functions and festivals. After learning more about music, Taylor Swift decided to shift to Nashville, Tennessee in order to start a career. However, after traveling to Tennessee with her mother she realized that she needed to be different than the rest of the world in order to be able to pursue what she loves.

Taylor Swift path to pursuing music

Taylor Swift learned how to play the guitar when she was 12 years old. She was trained by a neighborhood musician named Ronnie Cremer. Taylor started her journey as a songwriter with his support. She then wrote the song, “Lucky You”.

In the year 2003, Taylor Swift teamed up with Dan Dymtrow, who is a talent manager in New York. With his guidance and her family’s support, Taylor added a whole list of accomplishments to her career.

In the year 2005, Taylor Swift met Scott Borchetta. During that time, Scott was progressing towards the upbringing of his own record label, Big Machine Records. After that, she became one of the first singers to be signed by Big Machine Records. After working with the record company, she released her very first album ‘Taylor Swift’ on the 24th of October, 2006.

List of Albums by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, 2006

Fearless, 2008

Speak Now, 2010

Red, 2012

1989, 2014

Reputation, 2017

Lover, 2019

Folklore, 2020

Evermore, 2020

Red (Taylor’s Version), 2021

Fearless (Taylor’s Version), 2021

Taylor’s Top 20 Most Popular Songs Till Date

All Too Well

You belong with me

Teardrops on my guitar

Style

Love Story

Delicate

Cornelia Street

Blank Space

White Horse

Getaway Car

Shake it off

I knew you were trouble

Fearless

Wildest Dreams

Look what you made me do

We are never ever getting back together

Ready for it?

Call it what you want

Gorgeous

Bad Blood

The Pop Star’s Grammy Nominations

Year Nominee Category 2008 Taylor Swift Best New Artist 2010 You Belong With Me Record of the Year 2010 You Belong With Me Song of the Year 2010 You Belong With Me Best Female Pop Vocal Performance 2010 Breathe Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals 2012 Speak Now Best Country Album 2013 We are never ever getting back together Record of the Year 2013 Safe & Sound Best Country Duo/Group Performance 2014 Red Album of the Year 2014 Red Best Country Album 2014 Begin Again Best Country Song 2014 Highway Don’t Care Best Country Duo/Group Performance 2015 Shake It Off Record of the Year 2015 Shake It Off Song of the Year 2015 Shake It Off Best Pop Solo Performance 2016 Blank Space Record of the Year 2016 Blank Space Song of the Year 2016 Blank Space Best Pop Solo Performance 2016 Bad Blood Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 2018 Better Man Best Country Song 2018 I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Best Song Written for Visual Media 2019 Reputation Best Pop Vocal Album 2020 Lover Best Pop Vocal Album 2020 Lover Song of the Year 2020 You Need to Calm Down Best Pop Solo Performance 2021 Folklore Best Pop Vocal Album 2021 Cardigan Song of the Year 2021 Cardigan Best Pop Solo Performance 2021 Exile Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 2021 Beautiful Ghosts Best Song Written for Visual Media

Taylor Swift Grammy Awards

Year Nominee Category 2010 Fearless Album of the Year 2010 Fearless Best Country Album 2010 White Horse Best Female Country Vocal Performance 2010 White Horse Best Country Song 2012 Mean Best Country Solo Performance 2012 Mean Best Country Song 2013 Safe & Sound Best Song Written for Visual Media 2016 1989 Album of the Year 2016 1989 Best Pop Vocal Album 2016 Bad Blood Best Music Video 2021 Folklore Album of the Year

Taylor Swift Net worth and Influence over the World of Social Media

According to recent reports, Taylor’s net worth in 2021 is approximated to be around $400 million.

It is no wonder that Taylor Swift has a lot of influence over the world of social media. Her fan following on all the platforms further prove her power. She has around 175 million followers on Instagram, 88.6 million followers on Twitter, and 43.3 million subscribers on Youtube. As of now, she is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She has inspired millions of fans all over the world with her talent. Due to this reason, she has a humongous fandom. Her fans refer to themselves as ‘Swifties’.