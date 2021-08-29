Taylor Swift, the Journey from Love Story to Willow

By
Kangkhita Pujari
-
0
16

Taylor Swift, the name itself is enough to create a sensation in today’s era. Almost all of us are familiar with the superstar who has created a huge name for herself.  After starting her career from scratch, she is now one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Taylor Swift has written and recorded several hit songs due to which she has gained a huge fan base. Every album of hers has awestricken the audience, leaving them wanting for more.

Taylor Swift

A look into the early life of Taylor Swift

Taylor Alison Swift was born on 13th December 1989 to Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner Swift. She was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania at the Reading Hospital. Taylor Swift has a brother whose name is Austin Swift.

Swift

Taylor Swift’s interest and passion for music emerged when she was 9 years old. She started to travel to New York in order to attend music and acting classes. Later, she discovered her love for country music and started to perform at regional functions and festivals. After learning more about music, Taylor Swift decided to shift to Nashville, Tennessee in order to start a career. However, after traveling to Tennessee with her mother she realized that she needed to be different than the rest of the world in order to be able to pursue what she loves.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift path to pursuing music

Taylor Swift learned how to play the guitar when she was 12 years old. She was trained by a neighborhood musician named Ronnie Cremer. Taylor started her journey as a songwriter with his support. She then wrote the song, “Lucky You”.

Taylor Swift

In the year 2003, Taylor Swift teamed up with Dan Dymtrow, who is a talent manager in New York. With his guidance and her family’s support, Taylor added a whole list of accomplishments to her career.

In the year 2005, Taylor Swift met Scott Borchetta. During that time, Scott was progressing towards the upbringing of his own record label, Big Machine Records. After that, she became one of the first singers to be signed by Big Machine Records. After working with the record company, she released her very first album ‘Taylor Swift’ on the 24th of October, 2006.

Reputation

List of Albums by Taylor Swift

  • Taylor Swift, 2006
  • Fearless, 2008
  • Speak Now, 2010
  • Red, 2012
  • 1989, 2014
  • Reputation, 2017
  • Lover, 2019
  • Folklore, 2020
  • Evermore, 2020
  • Red (Taylor’s Version), 2021
  • Fearless (Taylor’s Version), 2021

Taylor’s Top 20 Most Popular Songs Till Date

  • All Too Well
  • You belong with me
  • Teardrops on my guitar
  • Style
  • Love Story
  • Delicate
  • Cornelia Street
  • Blank Space
  • White Horse
  • Getaway Car
  • Shake it off
  • I knew you were trouble
  • Fearless
  • Wildest Dreams
  • Look what you made me do
  • We are never ever getting back together
  • Ready for it?
  • Call it what you want
  • Gorgeous
  • Bad Blood

Taylor Swift

The Pop Star’s Grammy Nominations

Year Nominee Category
2008 Taylor Swift Best New Artist
2010 You Belong With Me Record of the Year
2010 You Belong With Me Song of the Year
2010 You Belong With Me Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
2010 Breathe Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals
2012 Speak Now Best Country Album
2013 We are never ever getting back together Record of the Year
2013 Safe & Sound Best Country Duo/Group Performance
2014 Red Album of the Year
2014 Red Best Country Album
2014 Begin Again Best Country Song
2014 Highway Don’t Care Best Country Duo/Group Performance
2015 Shake It Off Record of the Year
2015 Shake It Off Song of the Year
2015 Shake It Off Best Pop Solo Performance
2016 Blank Space Record of the Year
2016 Blank Space Song of the Year
2016 Blank Space Best Pop Solo Performance
2016 Bad Blood Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
2018 Better Man Best Country Song
2018 I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Best Song Written for Visual Media
2019 Reputation Best Pop Vocal Album
2020 Lover Best Pop Vocal Album
2020 Lover Song of the Year
2020 You Need to Calm Down Best Pop Solo Performance
2021 Folklore Best Pop Vocal Album
2021 Cardigan Song of the Year
2021 Cardigan Best Pop Solo Performance
2021 Exile Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
2021 Beautiful Ghosts Best Song Written for Visual Media

Grammy

Taylor Swift Grammy Awards

Year Nominee Category
2010 Fearless Album of the Year
2010 Fearless Best Country Album
2010 White Horse Best Female Country Vocal Performance
2010 White Horse Best Country Song
2012 Mean Best Country Solo Performance
2012 Mean Best Country Song
2013 Safe & Sound Best Song Written for Visual Media
2016 1989 Album of the Year
2016 1989 Best Pop Vocal Album
2016 Bad Blood Best Music Video
2021 Folklore Album of the Year

Taylor Swift Net worth and Influence over the World of Social Media

According to recent reports, Taylor’s net worth in 2021 is approximated to be around $400 million.

Music

It is no wonder that Taylor Swift has a lot of influence over the world of social media. Her fan following on all the platforms further prove her power. She has around 175 million followers on Instagram, 88.6 million followers on Twitter, and 43.3 million subscribers on Youtube. As of now, she is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She has inspired millions of fans all over the world with her talent. Due to this reason, she has a humongous fandom. Her fans refer to themselves as ‘Swifties’.

