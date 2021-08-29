Taylor Swift, the Journey from Love Story to Willow

Taylor Swift, the name itself is enough to create a sensation in today’s era. Almost all of us are familiar with the superstar who has created a huge name for herself. After starting her career from scratch, she is now one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Taylor Swift has written and recorded several hit songs due to which she has gained a huge fan base. Every album of hers has awestricken the audience, leaving them wanting for more.
A look into the early life of Taylor Swift
Taylor Alison Swift was born on 13th December 1989 to Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner Swift. She was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania at the Reading Hospital. Taylor Swift has a brother whose name is Austin Swift.
Taylor Swift’s interest and passion for music emerged when she was 9 years old. She started to travel to New York in order to attend music and acting classes. Later, she discovered her love for country music and started to perform at regional functions and festivals. After learning more about music, Taylor Swift decided to shift to Nashville, Tennessee in order to start a career. However, after traveling to Tennessee with her mother she realized that she needed to be different than the rest of the world in order to be able to pursue what she loves.
Taylor Swift path to pursuing music
Taylor Swift learned how to play the guitar when she was 12 years old. She was trained by a neighborhood musician named Ronnie Cremer. Taylor started her journey as a songwriter with his support. She then wrote the song, “Lucky You”.
In the year 2003, Taylor Swift teamed up with Dan Dymtrow, who is a talent manager in New York. With his guidance and her family’s support, Taylor added a whole list of accomplishments to her career.
In the year 2005, Taylor Swift met Scott Borchetta. During that time, Scott was progressing towards the upbringing of his own record label, Big Machine Records. After that, she became one of the first singers to be signed by Big Machine Records. After working with the record company, she released her very first album ‘Taylor Swift’ on the 24th of October, 2006.
List of Albums by Taylor Swift
- Taylor Swift, 2006
- Fearless, 2008
- Speak Now, 2010
- Red, 2012
- 1989, 2014
- Reputation, 2017
- Lover, 2019
- Folklore, 2020
- Evermore, 2020
- Red (Taylor’s Version), 2021
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version), 2021
Taylor’s Top 20 Most Popular Songs Till Date
- All Too Well
- You belong with me
- Teardrops on my guitar
- Style
- Love Story
- Delicate
- Cornelia Street
- Blank Space
- White Horse
- Getaway Car
- Shake it off
- I knew you were trouble
- Fearless
- Wildest Dreams
- Look what you made me do
- We are never ever getting back together
- Ready for it?
- Call it what you want
- Gorgeous
- Bad Blood
The Pop Star’s Grammy Nominations
|Year
|Nominee
|Category
|2008
|Taylor Swift
|Best New Artist
|2010
|You Belong With Me
|Record of the Year
|2010
|You Belong With Me
|Song of the Year
|2010
|You Belong With Me
|Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
|2010
|Breathe
|Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals
|2012
|Speak Now
|Best Country Album
|2013
|We are never ever getting back together
|Record of the Year
|2013
|Safe & Sound
|Best Country Duo/Group Performance
|2014
|Red
|Album of the Year
|2014
|Red
|Best Country Album
|2014
|Begin Again
|Best Country Song
|2014
|Highway Don’t Care
|Best Country Duo/Group Performance
|2015
|Shake It Off
|Record of the Year
|2015
|Shake It Off
|Song of the Year
|2015
|Shake It Off
|Best Pop Solo Performance
|2016
|Blank Space
|Record of the Year
|2016
|Blank Space
|Song of the Year
|2016
|Blank Space
|Best Pop Solo Performance
|2016
|Bad Blood
|Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
|2018
|Better Man
|Best Country Song
|2018
|I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
|Best Song Written for Visual Media
|2019
|Reputation
|Best Pop Vocal Album
|2020
|Lover
|Best Pop Vocal Album
|2020
|Lover
|Song of the Year
|2020
|You Need to Calm Down
|Best Pop Solo Performance
|2021
|Folklore
|Best Pop Vocal Album
|2021
|Cardigan
|Song of the Year
|2021
|Cardigan
|Best Pop Solo Performance
|2021
|Exile
|Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
|2021
|Beautiful Ghosts
|Best Song Written for Visual Media
Taylor Swift Grammy Awards
|Year
|Nominee
|Category
|2010
|Fearless
|Album of the Year
|2010
|Fearless
|Best Country Album
|2010
|White Horse
|Best Female Country Vocal Performance
|2010
|White Horse
|Best Country Song
|2012
|Mean
|Best Country Solo Performance
|2012
|Mean
|Best Country Song
|2013
|Safe & Sound
|Best Song Written for Visual Media
|2016
|1989
|Album of the Year
|2016
|1989
|Best Pop Vocal Album
|2016
|Bad Blood
|Best Music Video
|2021
|Folklore
|Album of the Year
Taylor Swift Net worth and Influence over the World of Social Media
According to recent reports, Taylor’s net worth in 2021 is approximated to be around $400 million.
It is no wonder that Taylor Swift has a lot of influence over the world of social media. Her fan following on all the platforms further prove her power. She has around 175 million followers on Instagram, 88.6 million followers on Twitter, and 43.3 million subscribers on Youtube. As of now, she is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She has inspired millions of fans all over the world with her talent. Due to this reason, she has a humongous fandom. Her fans refer to themselves as ‘Swifties’.