‘The train’ Actor and cricketer Harbajan singh are blessed in expecting a second baby very soon. Here are some details about Geeta Basra. Cricketer Harbajan Singh has as of late reported that he will end up being a dad once more. Singh and his better half are expecting their second child together very soon, in the long stretch of July, and here’s beginning and end you need to think about Geeta Basra, who is a British entertainer of Indian drop. Peruse on to think about her movie vocation, marriage with Harbajan Singh, Bollywood journey, and the sky is the limit from there.

Who is Geeta Basra?

Geeta Basra is a Bollywood entertainer and the spouse of Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh; she is known for her motion pictures like Dil Diya Hai, The Train, Zila Ghaziabad, Second Hand Husband, Lock among others. The superstar couple got married on October 29, 2015, in the wake of dating each other for quite a while. Basra and Singh additionally have a four-year-old girl together, named Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was brought into the world in the year 2016.

More About Geeta Basra

The Train entertainer Geeta Basra has a place with a Punjabi family however was brought into the world in Portsmouth, on the south bank of England. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2006 with the Emraan Hashmi starrer named Dil Diya Hai and the entertainer’s subsequent film, The Train was likewise inverse Hashmi, which proceeded to turn into a film industry achievement.

She played the personality of Roma, a functioning lady who becomes involved with an extramarital undertaking. Geeta additionally showed up in the music video for the Sukshinder Shinda and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s melody named Ghum Sum Ghum Sum, depicting the adoration interest of the male hero played by Rahul Bhat.

The time of Geeta Basra right now is 37 and she is before long going to encounter parenthood once more. Her first youngster, Hinaya Heer Plaha, was likewise brought into the world in Portsmouth, Hampshire. She took to her authority Instagram handle and imparted an image to her better half and little girl as of late, to declare the pregnancy.

Her inscription read, “Not far off. July 2021 ❤️.”In the charming picture, Hinaya can be seen holding up a little shirt that read, ‘destined to be an older sibling’. Every one of the three individuals from the family organized their outfits and donned blue for the declaration post.