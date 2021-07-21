Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – “The Elder Wand,” he said, and he drew a straight vertical line on the parchment.”The Resurrection Stone,” he said, and he added a circle on top of the line. “The Cloak of Invisibility,” he finished, enclosing both line and circle in a triangle, to make the symbol that so intrigued Hermione. “Together,” he said, “the Deathly Hallows.””

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is the seventh book and the last one in the edition of Harry Potter series. Deathly Hallows was released on 21 July 2007. So let’s know the story behind the Deathly Hallows.

Do you know about the Deathly Hallows?

Deathly Hallows are three powerful magical objects and specially given to three brothers in the Peverell family . Deathly Hallows story is portrayed as a legend told in children’s book such as The Tales. Many people don’t believe that Deathly Hallows are real, but their story is treated as a real one.

The three Deathly Hallows were- the Invisible Cloak, the Resurrection Stone and the Elder Wand. But which one would tempt you? Remember when Harry, Ron, Hermione discussed which one they’d pick, they all chose differently.

Story Behind the Deathly Hallows

The story of the Deathly Hallows is told by Beedle the Bard and passed from family to family as a wizards fairytale. The story of the Deathly Hallows is created by Death. The Elder Wand is considered, an immensely powerful and is also considered unbeatable; the Resurrection stone, a stone used to summon the spirits of the dead, and the Cloak of Invisibility as its name suggest, user can completely be invisible.

According to the story, both owner of the wand Antioch Peverell and owner of the stone Cadmus Peverell came to bad ends. However, Ignoutus Peverell’s in this cloak was rewarded. In the book it was believed that, whoever controlled all the three Deathly Hallows would be the master of the Death. According to legend Dumbledore, whoever posses these three artefacts would become the Master of death.

Dumbledore told Harry that he and another wizard, Gellert Grindelwald took this to mean that the uniter of the Deathly Hallows would be invincible. The fact is no one other than Harry has been known about these three artfacts. But he never had the possession of all three at the same time.

The three brothers in the story were known as Peverell Brothers, second brother as Cadmus and third brother as Ignotus Peverell. The story behind the Deathly Hallows is, the thre brothers were walking and when they came along across a river. They used their magic to create a bridge and cross easily and safely, but the death felt cheated and claimed many lives of the travelers attempting to cross the bridge.

Interesting part of the story is death pretended to congratulate them for their magic and promised to grant each brother one request. So three of them asked differently and was granted by three artifacts.

Why were Deathly Hallows are so important ?

In Harry Potter Deathly Hallows is important part as a magic because one reason is they came from Death itself, and having just one artifacts was enough to make powerful wizard. But having all three makes you immortal or in the language of Beddle the Bard ‘master of Death’. These artifacts were the most powerful items in the whole fairytale. Deathly Hallows is also used to show the difference between the good and the bad.

Deathly Hallows was a secret from Harry and his friends because it was the trump card for them against the Voldemort.