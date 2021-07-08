Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, by J. K. Rowling, is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It is the second book in the series of seven Harry Potter books. The book was published in 1998.

A film was theatrically released in November 2002. Harry Potter’s summer included the worst birthday ever, doomy warnings from a house-elf called Dobby, and rescue from the Dursleys by his friend Ron Weasley in a magical flying car! Back at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his second year, Harry hears strange whispers through empty corridors- and then the attacks start. Students are found as though turned to stone… Dobby’s sinister predictions seem to be coming true.

The chamber of Secret: Video Games.

There are many games for Harry Potter’s fans. I know Harry Potter fans want to see in an open-world experience. With such a dense world waiting to be unraveled and so many possible easter eggs to find, one can expect some serious fan-service in this ambitious project. Harry Potter’s fans want to experience their favorite spells. After Harry Potter’s success many games were produced.

The video game of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secret was released on on 15 November, 2002. This game has 5 different versions that Harry Potter’s fans can enjoy and have a live experience through this game and you can also enjoy your favorite spells.

There is also Harry Potter Fan club where you can discover Hogwarts, enjoy magical features and get the latest news, updates. There is also the quiz known as put your wizarding knowledge to the test, secret codes to unlock even more magic.

There are various games Harry Potter’s fans can enjoy like puzzles, quiz, Harry magic and many more. There are PSP games also for Harry Potter’s fans. This is so interesting and fun for everyone.

Harry Potter’s and the Chamber of Secret: Fan Following

Harry Potter’s fans are known as ‘’Potterheads’’ and in fact some of the Harry Potter’s fans, theme their weddings and birthdays on The Chamber of Secrets. The biggest fan for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secret is Meet Steve Petrick – the world’s biggest Harry Potter fan. According to the news agencies. Fans enjoyed the Harry Potter and the Chambers of secret very much as it is a fantasy novel written by J.K.

Rowling and second novel in the Harry Potter’s series. Response was very good and Harry Potter fans liked its “strong plots, engaging characters, excellent jokes and a moral message which flows naturally from the story”. Harry Potter and the chambers of secret was the recipient of the several award like The American Library Association listed the novel among its 2000 Notable Children’s Books, as well as its Best Books for Young Adults.

In 1999, Booklist named Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as one of its Editors’ Choices, and as one of its Top Ten Fantasy Novels for Youth. The Cooperative Children’s Book Center made the novel a CCBC Choice of 2000 in the “Fiction for Children” category. The novel also won Children’s Book of the Year British Book Awards, and was shortlisted for the 1998 Guardian Children’s Award and the 1998 Carnegie Award and many more awards.