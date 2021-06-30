Crowned as The Miss World in the year 1994, Aishwarya rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of the most beautiful women to ever exist. She has always managed to leave the world awestruck with her indefinite beauty and elegance.

Here in this article we are going to take a look at 10 times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left the whole world enchanted with her glamorous outfits at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2002

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, debuted her Cannes Film Festival appearance in the year 2002, whilst promoting her iconic movie ‘Devdas’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She strutted down the red carpet in a gorgeous bright yellow sari, embellished with various stones. She accessorized her outfit with heavy gold jewelry and it is safe to say that she resembled a true Indian beauty.

Cannes Film Festival 2010, First Look

For the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film festival in 2010, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her red carpet appearance in a lilac Elie Saab gown. She looked elegant in the outfit and was appreciated by everyone for her look.

Cannes Film Festival 2010, Second Look

On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé black evening gown. The gown was clenched at the waist which enhanced her gorgeous curves and had a flaring bottom. The actress looked exquisitely stunning and her whole outfit surely made every head turn.

Cannes Film Festival 2013

At the 66th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a classy attire by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Honestly, in this outfit Aishwarya looked nothing short of royalty and truly resembled a princess.

Cannes Film festival 2014

The ever enthralling actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stormed the social media after making an appearance at the 67th Cannes Film festival in a gold coloured Roberto Cavalli gown. The upper half of the dress was similar to a bustier and it had a trailing end to it. The figure hugging dress added to her evergreen beauty. She finished her look with a bold red lip which complemented her overall ensemble thoroughly.

Cannes Film Festival 2015

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure that she outshined every other celebrity with her bright colourful attire. On the 68th Cannes Film Festival, she graced the red carpet in an emerald green sparkling gown by Elie Saab. Aishwarya surely knows what looks best on her and so she paired her outfit with a bold lip colour which accentuated her gorgeous features.

Cannes Film Festival 2016

On the third day of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a 90’s Hollywood star with her whole attire. She walked the red carpet in an embellished rose gold Elie Saab gown. The dress consisted of a bustier with décolletage and a skirt with a small trail. The heavy bodice and the jewelled skirt were separated by a thin belt cinched at the waist which added a touch of elegance to her look.

The former Miss World complemented her outfit with matching jewellery from Boucheron and shoes from Ferragamo. She wore a dark shade on her lips from the L’Oreal Paris Pure Red range.

Cannes Film Festival 2017, First Look

On the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan outdid her ownself and left the whole world astonished and spellbound with her royal look. The gorgeous diva wore a powder blue, floor sweeping ball gown with a plunging neckline by a Filipino fashion designer from Dubai, Michael Cinco. Aishwarya truly embodied a modern day Cinderella with her jaw dropping ensemble and the world wasn’t ready for it.

Cannes Film Festival 2017, Second Look

The same year, Aishwarya rai Bachchan continued her legacy and served the world with a fierce red attire on the second day of the 70th Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a gorgeous red, multi-layered ruffled gown by Ralph ad Russo. The gown had a fitted corset like bodice and she styled her whole look with a bold lip shade and statement earrings.

Cannes Film Festival 2018

For her 17th year anniversary at the Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took her fashion game onto the next level with her dramatic gown. She wore a couture purple gown with a plunging neckline by designer Michael Cinco. Cinco on the making of the gown told Harpers Bazaar, “The gown was created to reflect the impalpable dream of a butterfly metamorphosis.”

The eye catching gown took 3000 hours to make and the enormous amount of effort behind the making of this beautiful ensemble is distinctly visible. Aishwarya carried the whole attire like a queen and managed the leave the world star struck by her looks once again.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has served every year at the Cannes Film Festival various stunning looks. But the 10 looks displayed above had managed to leave a permanent imprint on everyone’s mind for sure.