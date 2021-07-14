Ram Kapoor is a famous television’s actor and also got featured in some Bollywood movies. Now he is a proud owner, as Ram Kapoor buys Porsche 911 Carrera S worth of Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom). This sports swanky sports car was first launched in India 2019. In terms of looks Porsche 911 Carrera S is a sporty. On the inside, dashboard is an angular stylish design and has a multi-function steering wheel with the Sports Response rotary dial that equips the driver to switch between the driving modes and there also a trio of large cooling ducts. The headlights are mounted wider front wings. It has a 10.9 inch touch screen system that is loaded with Carrera S information.

Ram Kapoor Buys Porsche 911 Carrera S in Blue Color

Porsche India official Instagram handle posted Ram Kapoor’s happy picture with electrifying blue Porsche 911 Carrera S. They also stated the caption: Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai. Here’s welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come. #PorscheIndia #Carrera911 #PorscheCentreMumbai #Infinitycars.

Though the actor have not shared any pictures of his car on official Instagram account. The renowned actor Ram Kapoor has got a swanky new addition home and that already made him a trending topic already!

About Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor is an Indian actor who have worked in many daily soap, movies and web series. He is a renowned actor and gained popularity. He is marries to Gautami Kapoor, she was costar in a daily soap Ghar Ek Mandir. They have two children daughter and son. They supported each other and motivated.

Ram Kapoor’s Career

He gained popularity by portraying the role of Jai Walia in T.V soap Kasamh Se and also the character of Ram Kapoor in Bade ache lagte ho. He also worked in few bollywood movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Baar Baar Dekho. Apart from this, Ram also worked in web series Abhay 2, but currently he is away from small screen. He is a dedicated actor and played his role very well.