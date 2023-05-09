Dinner Party at Karan Johar’s House, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and many other celebs joined on Monday

This Monday, 9th May 2023 Bollywood Director, Producer, Actor Karan Johar hosted a Dinner at his Mumbai Residence. Many Bollywood Celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora , Arjun Kapoor attend the dinner.

This dinner was held for the bollywood’s most popular couples at the Bandra Residence of the Film Maker Karan Johar. Ayan Mukherji , Aarti Shetty, Film Maker Rohit Dhawan with wife were also spotted at his residence.

Couples Travelling and their Outfits Twining

Ranbr Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt were spotted in one car traveling together and were twinning in White. Alia Bhatt wore a white dress and Ranbit Kapur was wearing a white Shirt and blue denims. This was the first outing of the couple after Alia Bhatt returned from the Met Gala, seems like Alia is obsessed with the White Colour as she was wearing a white ball gown with 1 lakh pearls at the Met Gala 2023 as well.

Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur were also twining in Black but were spotted in different cars.They are rumored to be dating. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted in wearing contrasting colours where Malaika Arora was in comfortable white sleeveless T and Bell Bottom Jeans and Arjun Kapoor in Black T-shirt from Gucci and Blue denims.

Ayan Mukherjee was also wearing a white Tee. He and His Wife have recently come back from their vacation from Germany.

The New upcoming Movies

Upcoming Movie directed by Karan Johar named “Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is likely to be released on 28th July 2023. This will be their 2nd film together after 2019 Gully Boy.

There was recently a rumor spread that there is some tension between Ayan Mukherjee and Karan Johar due to which they are not going forward with a plan of making Bhramastra 2 and 3 under Dharma Productions Banner but Ayan Mukherjee’s presence at the dinner wipes away all he rumors.