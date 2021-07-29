Cool Fun Facts about Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Harry Potter is one of the most loved web series from years and still people love to watch again and again. Harry Potter has eight parts and the last part Deathly Hallows is decided to divide into two parts. The final film, part two is the 10 highest grossing films ever. Everyone wants to know the stories and the fun facts about Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows. So we would take a look at some fun facts about one of the best performing films ever.

Filming seven Harry’s

We always imagine until it is done but have you ever imagined filming seven Harry Potter how it is possible but Filming ‘’seven Harrys’’ scene was so complex that Daniel Radcliffe took over 90 takes for just a single shoot.

Magical Wands

Over 500 wands were created for the film. Many came out to be broken DURING shoot. All the wands were checked out and checked in before and after.

Filming of Deathly Hallows

As the last movie of Harry Potter was divided into two parts. A scene from part 1 would be filmed one day, and a scene from part 2 would be filmed next day. This created bit confusion n the set

Voldemort hugging Draco

If there was one scene which fans talk and also divided fans, it was one in which Voldemort hugs Draco Malfoy. Fand consider this scene as out of character for Voldermort. For some fans it was hilarious and for some fans it was awkward scene.

Cast members were searched regularly for taking props

When filming was finished many actors keep the prop that was important for their character and for future shoots. However, cast members were sometimes randomly searched to ensure none of them were not taking pros with them. As it was necessary to check because some props were very important for filming the shoot.

A major part of London was closed

Piccadilly Circus is the most crowded and busiest area of London and is also referred to as the Times Square of London. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows scenes were shooting there. In order to shoot Piccadilly Circus was closed. Public visiting was not allowed and shopkeepers were requested keep their lights on to make the scene more realistic.

Emma Watson demanded the changes to the set.

Emma Watson wanted to make changes for the set as she did not like the set and she was not happy to see the set of Deathly Hallows. She asked that there should be more books and decorative items that should look more realistic.



Harry Melling had to wear special fat prosthetics to film Deathly Hallows Many fans don’t know about this and this made Harry’s life more misery. But over time it was all normal and in the end, we saw a slightly softer side of Dudley. M. Night Shyamalan wanted to work and direct Deathly Hallows

He wanted to direct the last movies Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows he was so excited to direct it. However, he did not get the opportunity to direct the Deathly Hallows. David Yates got the opportunity to direct Deathly Hallows.

10. The Harry Potter franchise has never won a single Academy Award

Harry Potter never won an Oscar and it in fact it was not changes after the Deathly Hallows last movie. Fans were not accepting this because Harry Potter’s movies were loved by everyone. However, they were nominated for three times but failed to take the make a place for an Oscar.

We hope you all have enjoyed the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows fun facts.