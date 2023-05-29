Urvashi Rautla staying next to Yash Chopra’s House in Juhu

The House Hunt to Buy / Rent a house has come to an end for Urvashi Rautela as she has finalized a bungalow in Lokhandwala area of Juhu right next to Yash Chopra’s Bungalow where Pamela Chopra (Yash Choopra’s wife use to stay ) before her death in April 2023.

Sources says that Urvashi Rautela was searching for a house from last 7-8 months and now her search is over. She has been staying in this new bungalow from last 2-3 months now.

Earlier she had finalized a bungalow named Celest in Juhu before breaking up with her x- boyfriend Rahul Pant but after his accident in December last year, the ideas of that bungalow has been left.

The New Bungalow is pretty well maintained and of-course the actress likes to keep it spic and span. Recently the actress returned from Cannes and she had gone straight to her new house.