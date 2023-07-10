Shahrukh Khan: The King of Bollywood coming up with a New Movie

King Khan is always loved by his audience and has been a royal actor of Bollywood. We have seen him in many Rom-Coms and he is one of the favorite actors of the youth especially the women youth for setting the expectations right for the romantic love.

Now we are hearing that our Very Own Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with a character in the Negative role in his upcoming movie Jawan. No one can get Enough of Shahrukh Khan and he actor on Monday shared “No Hero stands a chance when Shah Rukh Khan is the Villan”. After so many blockbusters as a Hera, it will be exciting and thrilling to watch ShahRukh Khan in a New Look and a New Role. All his fans are waiting for the New Upcoming Movie.

The Balled Look of Shahrukh Khan

The Upcoming movie Jawan is the first collab between Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Film Maker Atlee (Famous for his Tamil Movie Hits). The movie’s plot has a double role of Shah Rukh Khan and other actors like Sunil Grover, Vijay Senupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Ridhi Dogra are the other actors playing different roles. It will be one villan with his army of girls. The first trailer of the movie leaves us with hopes of another blockbuster movie by Shah Rukh Khan.