Kareena Kapoor Newborn Baby Welcomed on 21 February.

Kareena Kapoor as always, left the fans astounded by sharing a picture of a new born baby with family. However, she did not reveal the face of her baby in the post. Kareena Kapoor new born baby, the little one is seen playing with father Saif Ali Khan and Taimur and she captioned the article as “This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys?”.

This is not the first time when Kareena Kapoor shared her new born baby’s picture. On mother’s day she posted a very cute picture with a cute caption. “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day, my loves. #InternationalWomensDay”.

Kareena Kapoor Newborn Baby Turns One Month Older.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby on 21 February, 2021. They also extended thanks to their well wishers, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Kareena Kapoor newborn baby turns a month older, Saif’s sister took his instagram stories to share newborn’s picture, she captioned; Saif and his wife Kareena welcomed Taimur’s little brother on February 21. The family is yet to reveal his face or name.

Earlier, Kareena’s father had accidentally shared Kareena Kapoor newborn baby’s picture on social media and then immediately deleted, however fans took screenshot and the photo was all over social media.

Fans are waiting to reveal his name and face of Kareena Kapoor newborn baby. Kareena also revealed that during Kareena Kapoor new born baby, she craved for pizzas and pastas. “So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys,” Kareena said. When asked who in her family is in-charge of the kitchen, the Jab We Met actor mentioned, “Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music,” adding that while the whole world was either baking or learning some new recipes last year during the lockdown, at her home, it was Saif who was found experimenting with a lot of food.