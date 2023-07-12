After a Long Wait, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Teaser Released Today

Akshay Kumar the legend is known to always do different kind of movies. The script he choses is very blazing and the acting he does to each and every role he plays is just commendable. The Actor is known to give master piece one after the other. One such Block Buster Movie was OMG (Oh My God) which released in 2012.

We all have been waiting for the next part to release and guess what fans, our wait is over and OMG part 2 is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023. The 1st teaser of the movie is out today leaving the fans happy and shocked at the same time. All we are now waiting is for the release date to come soon.

Akshay Kumar playing Lord Shiva

in 2012 movie OMG, Akshay Kumar was seen playing the role of Lord Krishna and this year in the movie OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing Lord Shiva. Sources says that this movie has already locked its OTT Platform release while some movies wait day to get the same. All the fans are waiting to watch part 2 over the big screens.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam are also playing major role in the movie along with Akshay Kumar. Not just the fans of Akshay Kumar but Lord Shiva’s devotees are also eagerly waiting to go and watch this movie in the theaters. We are sure that this movie is going to be the Block Buster of the Season.