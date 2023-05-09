A Very Happy Birthday- Sakshi Vaidya

Sakshi Vaiya, a Telegu actress who made her debut with a Telugu movie “Agent” on 28th April 2023 is 23 years old on 9th May 2023.

Actress Sakshi was born in Thane, Maharashtra and is currently staying in Hyderabad. She is 5’3′ and is a Taurus. Sakshi is known to love travelling and cooking. She is Hindu by Religion and is also a singer apart from acting.

Early Life of Sakshi

Actor Sakshi Vaidya passed out from Narsee Monjee College Mumbai and did her schooling from a local school in Thane. From her childhood she is known to be a die-hard Shahrukh fan and has always kept his posters in her wardrobe. Her favourite colours are while and purple and is known to love eating Chinese food.

Current Life of Sakshi Vaidya

The Actor is known to have 784k followers on Instagram and follows 150 people. She is also a Model and a singer as a second profession. She has not only done the movie “Agent” but has also appeared in many well known TV commercials. She played a role of a Young Girls named “Vidya” in the movie and this role has received people’s love. She is likely to be seen in many other movies soon.