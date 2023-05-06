All About Met Gala Which You Should Know

The Met Gala also known as the Met Ball is a fundraising event conducted every year in United States of America. This year it was held in Manhattan, New York.

This Gala is regarded as one of the world’s most popular and prestigious fashion even. You get to see celebrities from across the globe in their most glamorous outfits. It is a Social Night also known as the Fashion’s biggest Night. Any Celebrity can attend the event only if they are invited to the same and also the invitation is sent to personalities who are relevant to contemporary society among various professions like fashion, television, music, films, business, theater, social media, politics and sports.

When is the Met Gala Held?

Every Year this Met Ball or Met Gala is held on the 1st Monday of the Month of Ma in New York City and it is organized by the world”s no.1 Fashion Magazine Vogue. It is also the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual Fashion reveal at the upper east side of Manhattan. Every Year the event celebrates a specific theme which is also the tone of the night. There are so many celebrities which are then seen on the cover page and the other pages of the Vogue Magazine.

Who attended the Annual Event in 2023 from India?

Many renowned celebrities like, Alia Bhat, Priyanka Chopra with Nike Jonas and Industrialist Isha Ambani and Nataha Poonawalla also attended this event. Alia Bhatt was seen wearing this gorgeous white princess gown with 1 lakh pearls and Isha Ambai flaunting her exclusive Channel Bag with a drape black Sari cum gown dress and of course Nike Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a different theme to their outfits. After all, India has the cultural statement of fashion.

Apart from India, there were celebrities and exclusively important people from across the globe attending the event.