Why Russia Proves To Be The Best Choice for MBBS Abroad?

To study medicine and be a doctor was once a dream for most Indians. However, as we grow our interest changes and we start discovering our options as per our capabilities. There are very few, who possess the courage to stay true to their dream and work hard to accomplish it. But unfortunately, even after qualifying for the class 12 board exams and the NEET Exam, a huge number of students are unable to pursue their MBBS in India.

In the case of the government medical colleges, the major concern is the limited seats and for private medical colleges in India, the issue is the high fees as well as the capitation. Therefore due to the lack of privileges many NEET qualified students either change their field of study or settle for something below.

But something has changed in the past 40 years. With the advancing air transport facilities for the commoners and the rise of global networking, many medical students from India started to travel abroad for their medical studies. This has rather opened a pandora’s of opportunities for the students.

Among the many countries popular among the Indian students for MBBS abroad, Russia takes away the first place when it comes to the best choice.

Russia: The MBBS Destination

Russia, as a country has been a time-tested friend to India ever since the cold war. The association between the countries can be inferred by the fact there are several cultural, moral and even superstitious similarities between the locals of both the countries

As for Russia’s global reputation, the country is one of the superpowers and a deciding name for various research and development programs. All these constitute studying MBBS in Russia the best option for Indian students who seek medical education abroad.

5 Reasons To Choose MBBS in Russia

There are several reasons which make MBBS in Russia the most suitable option when it comes to studying MBBS abroad. Some of them are listed below:

A Cost-Effective & Advanced Model Of Study

MBBS in Russia provides you with one of the best cost-effective solutions for your medical studies abroad. The subsidised fee structure at the top government medical universities of Russia makes studying MBBS in Russia extremely affordable to the majority of students.

Alongside providing a feasible study, the Russian universities are known for following the most advanced model of studying. This including practices for holistic development, use of technology for learning enhancement and emphasising on balancing conceptual understanding with practical skills and exposures.

Recognised & Reputed Universities

There are more than 20 universities presently training students from India and recognised by the Medical Council of India (now National Medical Council), WHO, ECFMG, etc. With Russia reserving 30 places in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS) among the top 100 medical universities in the world, MBBS in Russia has become extremely reputable across the world.

Pocket-Friendly Living Of European Standard

Unlike its counterpart superpowers like the USA, Russia is extremely pocket friendly for the Indians. With MBBS in Russia, the average monthly expense of a student, including lodging, food, transport, Internet, mobile phone, culture, sport, entertainment, etc is generally around INR 20,000 to INR 25,000. Everything is of the unmatched European standard thus providing an overall quality experience.

Heckle-Free Admission Policy

One does not have to go through the extreme trouble of sitting in various rounds of interviews or appearing for the university exam again and again, or qualifying the language proficiency exams like IELTS, TOEFL, etc to study in the top medical universities of Russia. MBBS in Russia provides a heckle free admission policy. The students just have to fulfil the eligibility criteria on their behalf and proceed formally than on.

Adaptable and Accommodating Culture

Indian students find adapting and accommodating to the Russian culture extremely easy. The universities providing Indian food in their canteens to promoting sports like cricket in the university’s vicinity, the Indian students find themselves easily adjustable in the new set-up. Even the locals are very warm towards the Indian students. This makes Russia a second home for the students. It may be probably due to this reason why the students who have studied in Russia carry the country in their hearts.

Conclusion

Studying MBBS in Russia is probably one of the best options if you have MBBS abroad in your mind. The list of the top government medical universities in Russia includes popular names like Mari State University, Perm State Medical University and Orenburg State Medical University. With Rus Education, you not only find your dream once again but also find the ways to fulfil it.

If you are also looking forward to pursuing your MBBS in Russia or want more details for your MBBS abroad, you can contact our toll-free student helpline no 1800-833-3338 or visit the official website of Rus Education to know about more associated benefits with your MBBS in Russia.