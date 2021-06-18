Virtual Russian Education Fair 2021

Winston Churchill once defined Russia as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” When one types Russia in their search engines, they are bound to find an abundance of superlatives associated with it in the search results. Starting from the largest country by land, the longest Trans-Siberian train, third busiest metro station, the most billionaires per capita, even the most time-zones and what not! The list of wonders goes on and on when it comes to Russia.

The global reputation of the country and the window of opportunity it provides are some of the popular reasons that every year lakhs of students from all over the world join Russian Universities. A major percentage of these students comes from India. The healthy relationship between both the countries and the mutual cooperation and support between them adds several bonuses for the Indian students, encouraging them to study in Russia.

Role of Rus Education in Facilitating Your Study in Russia

For approximately 30 years, Rus Education has not just been a pioneer but also a partner of dreams and reality for thousands of families. We aim to serve you with the best of options and services as per your interests and preferences. Whether it’s your dream to be a pilot, a doctor, an engineer, start-up an international business, or even to get your hands on the Russian language expertise, we bring you cherry-picked top universities of Russia to suit your choices.

To provide you a single platform to assess and analyse all the top universities of Russia, Rus Education has been organising the Russian Education Fair annually for the past few decades. However, the pandemic came out as a surprise and had seemingly threatened the future of thousands of students willing to study in Russia. To combat such adversity, the devoted team of Rus Education had organised the first-ever Virtual Russian Education Fair in 2020.

The previous year witnessed massive participation from the universities of Russia as well as from the students and parents of India. More than 10 universities of Russia participated in this fair along with 1000+ parents and students. This year, again, there was a huge uproar among the student community seeking admission to the top universities of Russia.

When choosing to study abroad, it becomes essential to have complete, comprehensive, and transparent information regarding the university and its provided facilities. And what would be better than getting your answers from the university officials themselves?

Virtual Russian Education Fair 2021

Virtual Russian Education Fair 2021 features bringing together the top medical, aviation, engineering, and management universities of Russia altogether over a single platform, where you can interact with them on a one-on-one basis.

The Fair aims to provide an opportunity to the students and parents alike to interact with the officials of your desired university on a live platform. The event also features facilitating the students and parents with the live chats, video class, virtual distribution of portals, documents uploads, assistance in the passport, visa, loan, online admission as fee payments hand in hand with the event to ease up your comforts.

During the fair, arrangements have been made so that you can spontaneously consult with highly experienced and reputed academic counsellors, who will readily help you in finding your ideal university as per your individual choice, preferences, and needs.

This year, 20+ globally recognised universities of great virtue and remarkable experience would be participating. The event would be witnessing the esteemed presence of some of the top universities of Russia like Saint Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation, Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics, Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Saint Petersburg State Forest Technical University, Vladivostok State University of Economics and Service, Kursk State University, Moscow Polytechnic University, Orenburg State Medical University, Perm State Medical University, Mari State University to name a few.

The parents and students can explore and discover their options while interacting directly with the university officials.

The University’s Dialogues

The Virtual Russian Education Fair 2021, will also witness multiple webinars for the University’s dialogues where the chief position holders from the top universities of Russia and Rus Education would be interacting with you. These dialogues aim to answer all your questions and provide you with an in-depth understanding of the university and its services. This dialogue also features in ending all the what-ifs you might have regarding your study in Russia.

The Virtual Round Table Conference

Alongside the dialogues between the university and parents, the education leadership and prominent stakeholder of education and training of Russia, Russian House (Delhi), Russian Universities, and management of Rus Education would participate in the Virtual Round Table Conference with the sole objective of facilitating the process and upgrading the educational facilities to the students of India.

The discussion will feature Mr. Veremeenko Sergey (Honorable Member of Parliament, Russia), Mr. Fyodor Rozovsky (Director Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Russian Federation, India), Dr. S.K. Washim (Chairman, Rus Education), Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor (Retd) (Vice Chairman, Rus Education), Ms. Elena Barman (Head- Education Department Russian House in New Delhi), Dr. Dinesh Singla (Director, Rus Education), along with the Rectors and Deans of the participating universities.

Who can participate?

All the stakeholders who wished to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the best universities of Russia are cordially invited to attend the fair. The fair is open and free of cost for all the students, their friends, parents, and guardians who are seeking authentic and reliable information and details regarding admission to the Russian Universities.

When to participate?

The virtual fair will be held on the evening of 19th and 20th June 2021 between 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM (IST). During these days multiple webinars, dialogues, and virtual tours of universities would be organised so that the students and parents have an in-depth understanding of the academic as well as non-academic life at the university. The students and parents can also witness the Virtual Round Table Conference on 21st June 2021 at 14:30 hrs.

How to participate?

Interested parents, students, and guardians can participate in the Virtual Russian Education Fair 2021 by registering themselves in the provided portal by clicking at Virtual Russian Education Fair 2021. The registration is absolutely free and open to all.

Do not miss this golden opportunity and increase your chances to successfully live your dream life. The team of Rus Education anticipates your participation in the event.