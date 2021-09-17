UPSC CSAT Recruitment 2021: Check Detailed Process here!

UPSC CSAT is one of the toughest and most competitive examinations in India. Lakhs of aspirants apply for the CSAT exam every year, but only a few would crack the recruitment exam owing to the huge number of applicants against limited vacancies. The selection process of CSAT is conducted in three stages which are Preliminary, Mains, and Interview rounds.

Candidates should plan an effective strategy for the UPSC CSAT exam. Aspirants can opt for self-preparation or UPSC CSAT Online Coaching to perform well in the exam. Do not forget to practice mock tests, previous year question papers, and regular revision while preparing for the exam.

Before starting the preparation, candidates are advised to understand the complete CSAT recruitment process so that there is no last-minute at any stage of the recruitment process and it will also allow them to design the study plan accordingly. With the idea of guiding the aspirants in the right direction, we have shared below the complete UPSC CSAT Recruitment process in a detailed manner.

Application Form

After the candidates have satisfied all the parameters of the eligibility criteria, they can fill the application form available on the official website. They should submit the UPSC CSAT Application Form and application fee before the last date to successfully complete the CSAT application process. Candidates should not fake any documents or enter wrong details in the application form as it can directly lead to the cancellation of their candidature during the verification process.

Admit Card

Candidates who have successfully submitted the application form will be only eligible to download the CSAT Admit Card a few weeks before the commencement of the exam. The admit card for all the selection stages will be released separately on the official website. Candidates should note that they will not receive the admit card via post or courier. And also, if any candidate fails to carry the admit card on the examination day then they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Preliminary Exam

The Preliminary Exam is the first stage of the UPSC CSAT Selection process. According to the CSAT Exam Pattern, the Prelims exam is of objective type carrying a total of 400 marks. There will be two papers in the exam and the candidates will get 2 hours to attempt each paper. There will be negative markings in the exam. Only those candidates who clear the UPSC CSAT Prelims Cut Off will be allowed to appear for the Mains exam.

Mains Exam

The candidates who qualified in the Prelims Exam will be called to appear in the Mains Exam. UPSC CSAT Mains is an offline exam. There will be a total of nine papers in the mains exam. Each paper will carry 250 marks and the candidates will get 3 hours to attempt each paper. Candidates are required to qualify in all the papers of the mains exam to appear for the next and the final selection round which is the Personality Test/Interview Round.

Personality Test/Interview

All the candidates who clear the CSAT Mains Exam will be called to appear for the Interview Round. The interview round is conducted to assess the personality and general awareness of the candidates. The UPSC CSAT Interview Round carries a total of 275 marks. The aim of the Personality Test is to find out whether the candidate is suitable for the civil service position or not. The candidates are assessed based on their social traits, intellectual skills, leadership, logical thinking, and current affairs knowledge.

Final Result

The final merit list will be released on the official website of UPSC after all the selection rounds are administered. The final merit will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the Mains and Personality Test round. The total marks of the UPSC CSAT Mains and Interview round are 2025 marks.