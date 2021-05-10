The Philippines easily make it to the list of countries offering the best quality of medical education. In the last 5 -7 years, The impact of international education in the country has grown incredibly. It is substantiated by the exponential number of foreign students to studying MBBS in Philippines.

Accreditation of global medical councils, especially the National Medical Commission (NMC), is vital for Indian students. The Philippines consists of 20 medical colleges with the recognition that dignifies the reputation of the country for providing cultured education of medicine.

We have disseminated 20 suitable reasons throughout this post that justify how the Philippines has emerged as a global hub for medical studies and why Indians must study MBBS in Philippines for an abundance of career opportunities. Here are the list to know the reason and things you need to know before studying abroad.

List of 20 reasons for Indian students to consider study MBBS in Philippines:

More than 10,000 Indians are studying in the country.

A greater potential of education in the Philippines can be assessed by the population of foreigners and Indians studying in the country. There are 10,000 students with Indian backgrounds study MBBS in Philippines. Having a crowd of people sharing the same culture and values is crucial for students to connect with like-minded people.

The Philippines has 40 medical universities with NMC approval.

Philippines is noted to have 40 universities having recognition from the National Medical Commission (NMC), where many Indian students have dispersed. This keeps the students in the flow of options to select the colleges of their desire and convenience. NMC’s accreditation is essential to practice as a doctor in India after graduating from the Philippines. College faculty of medicine is experienced in their specialty.

The colleges have employed highly experienced and well-trained professionals for student’s practical orientation. The staff members include doctors, Ph.D. holders, and gold medalists, and also the university’s alumni. The minimum batch size of the class makes it easier to pay attention to each and every individual. The Philippines is known for its high standard of education.

The qualitative standard of education is an x-factor that popularized the medical education scenario in the Philippines. One can experience a significant breakthrough once they graduate in the Philippines. The medical training programs are practically programmed to get advanced exposure to what students have to perform as doctors at clinics and operation theatres. No English proficiency entrance is required (IELTS/TOEFL).

U.K, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Austria are some of the famous names where vast numbers of Indian students pursue higher education. However, it’s mandatory to clear IELTS/ TOEFL to get admission, and that eliminates a large stack of applications right off the bat. The Philippines is advantageous in this regard as it doesn’t require you to pass such exams. The universities in the Philippines offer a PBL curriculum.

PBL (Project Based Learning) is a learning methodology followed in the education system of highly developed countries. American reign in the Philippines set the origins of the PBL system in the Philippines. The approach is about implementing a range of techniques to enhance students’ abilities to solve real-world challenges and problems. Dual degree program offered in the Philippines. (B.S + M.D)

A distinctive feature of pursuing medical studies in the Philippines is that you don’t get straight admission for an M.D program (MBBS). The first year and a half are reserved for B.S (Bachelor of Science), and qualifying an entrance of NMAT gives seats for M.D course. B.S teaches all the fundamentals of science that are beneficial for advanced medical studies. A focus is weighed on practical medical training.

The training modules involved in the subjects of medicine are delivered on suitable premises. Students are introduced to the tools and equipment they require in medical operations and surgeries and ways to operate them. Students concentrate less on the theoretical side of the studies. Medical colleges do not accept donation fees.

Donation fees are not at all a matter of concern while taking admission in the universities of the Philippines. Neither are you asked to pay any capitation charges. However, students are recommended to check all the specifications of the tuition fees and check if there is any inclusion of hidden costs. Very affordable tuition fees are charged for MBBS courses.

Medical courses in the Philippines get covered between the range from 2 lakhs to 6 lakhs. These expenses are pretty cost-effective, and Indian students can afford to study MBBS in the country. Cost of living is not accounted for in the above range, but still, they are not much higher if you opt-out of college accommodation. Incredible hostel facilities with minimum rent charges.

Students always have an option whether to accommodate in college in dormitories or off the campus. College hostels are well furnished with all the amenities compatible with student’s requirements. The rents of hostels are usually around 300$ (20k) per month. The cost of living in the Philippines is absolutely convenient.

Choosing to reside outside the campus is also a well-versed decision for international students. Rent of external accommodation is equivalent to hostel charges (around 300$). Food of Indian traditions is served in local food corners. The average monthly cost estimation to live here is 1200$ depending on the student’s standard of living. Ample availability of Indian food in the local restaurants.

You will never run out of the supply of Indian food living in the Philippines. Not only do you have Indian meals in the nearby restaurants, but colleges also have established Indian mess to make the food available for students. The money spent on the consumption of food is not a threat to your budget. The Philippines has a 93% literacy rate.

Yes, that’s how educated the people are, and it defines the credibility of their education. The Philippines have very welcoming and friendly-natured people. Having a maximum score of literacy shows the country has respect and an appetite for learning education. Largest English speaking country on the Asian continent.

Although Philippino being a national language, the population of English speakers is almost 92% in the country. Language is often an issue in foreign education as almost all Asian countries have domination of their national language. It’s the only place where you don’t face any language barrier to converse in English The country is female-dominated and safe for girls.

The Philippines is undoubtedly the most sophisticated country from a woman’s perspective. Their safety was never a question as their literacy rates are higher, and they possess multiple rights in their favor. Any tourist gets a sense of safety and security in the Philippines. The culture of the country is adaptable for Indians.

A little bit of divergence can be noticed in the Filippino’s culture due to its influence on Spanish, America, and other Asian regions. They appear quite religious in their traditions, arts, music, and fashion. The locals are resilient and always stay bound with their families. Accreditation of the universities from WHO, IMED, ECFMG.

Apart from the recognition from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the colleges are recognized by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is a regulating body of medicine in the Philippines. Other accreditations from renowned councils consist of WHO, USMLE, IMED, ECFMG, PLAB, etc. It improves the integrity of the universities, and more students seek admission to study MBBS in Philippines. Flexible climatic factors and well-suited temperature.

The weather condition of the Philippines is tropical, and its average temperature of the year stays between 28° to 30°. The climate is suitable for Indian skin complexion. It’s neither too hot nor so cold. Students can adjust their clothes as per the changing climatic circumstances. Free coaching for Indian students for FMGE preparation.

The exam pattern of the colleges is structured in such a way that it also covers the syllabus of license exams like FMGE. Students undergo full training of FMGE, and that’s the reason the passing percentage of the country is 25%. Faculty experts provide personal coaching for FMGE to every Indian student.

That’s it to wrap up today. The reasons listed above are enough to back up the fact why the Philippines is a lucrative opportunity for Indian medical aspirants to learn medicine at an affordable expense.