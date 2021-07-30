RBSE Class 10 Results 2021 declared, here’s how to check them online

The Board of Secondary education has announced the RBSE class 10 results at 4pm on the 30th of July, 2021. The board has released the official score cards on these website:

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the examination could not be held physically this year. Hence, the results are based on the performance of the students in the previous years. The criteria followed for the RBSE class 10 result calculation is:

Category Density of each category Class 8 annual exam 45% Class 9 annual exam 25% Class 10 10% School authority 10%

How to check the RBSE class 10 results

The RBSE class 10 results can be checked online via the official website, digilocker and SMS. Here’s how to check the results on each of the platforms:

Via the official website:

Go to the official website link: https://rajresults.nic.in/ Click on the result link option and enter the respective credentials. The website will display the results.

Via SMS:

Type ‘RESULT RAJ10 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to either one of the following phone numbers: 5676750 56263 The government will send the results to the respective phone number.

Statistics drawn after the evaluation of the RBSE class 10 results

The statistics drawn after the declaration of the result are as follows:

Overall pass percentage: 99.56%

Number of students appeared: 12.5 lakhs

Percentage of passing students (girls): 99.62%

Percentage of passing students (boys): 99.51%

Passing percentage: 33% in each subject and aggregate

The board will provide the students with a second option, in case they are not satisfied with their results. They can score better marks by appearing in the physical exam. The marks scored in the physical exam by the respective students will be considered as their final marks. However, the official date for the physical exam has not be decided yet and will be done once the situation eases.

RBSE Class 10 Board Performance in 2020

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education was one of the few boards who had held physical examinations in 2020. While most of the boards cancelled their exams due to the pandemic, RBSE held their examinations with proper precautions.

The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 results in 2020 was 80.63%. A total of 11.52 lakh students had appeared for the examination out of which 9.29 lakhs had cleared the exam.

The RBSE class 10 results of 2021 has witnessed quite a spike from the 2020 results. A pass percentage of 99.56% is a significant surge from previous year’s 80.63%.