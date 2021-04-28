The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was kicked off earlier in April. The decision to go ahead with the annual tournament was taken before the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country. As the situation worsens, there has been no indication of halting the ongoing season.

However, the season has seen a few withdrawals from both Indian and international players. Players from Australia are in a particular dilemma as the country is likely to consider a travel ban on India in response to the COVID-19 situation as it develops.

Withdrawals so far

By the time of writing this article, eight players have withdrawn from the IPL for various reasons. This list includes Australian players like Andrew Tye and Indian players like R Ashwin, who decided to take time off to help his family. It is likely that more will follow, depending on India’s response to the situation.

While the tournament is going forward with full effect, the withdrawals from some players can be seen as a red flag.

Vaccination for international players?

Another pressing question for international players concerns the vaccination drive in the country. India will open up vaccination for all adults from 1st May. The IPL has stated that Indian players have the option to get the vaccination, but it is silent on the question if foreign players can receive the shots or not.

The issue can be complex given the urgent need for vaccination shots in the country at the moment.

The current state of the season

So far in the season, the top three are tied with equal points which are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore. 10Cric, the top-rated online casino and sportsbook in India, has Delhi Capitals as favorites to win the league this year with RCB and CSK closely behind them.

It seems like there is nothing that would stop the season from reaching its conclusion in May. What has become the question of the hour is what will happen after the season is over and as the responsibility of hosting the T20 World Cup falls on India again this October.