NEET 2021 is likely to be held in September as the increasing cases of COVID-19. According to the media reports NTA and the Education Ministry of India is about to reschedule the exam in September month. Also, the pending session of JEE Main 2021 exam is also expected to be held in July or August but yet the official statement has not been announced by Ministry officials.

As the NEET Exam is expected to be postponed which is scheduled on 1st August, medical aspirants have a chance to study MBBS abroad without qualifying NEET Exam. As per the director of Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Vishu Tripathi, the new session of MBBS study is mainly started in September so students can apply through us. We are one of the leading platforms for MBBS Abroad, since the last 10 years over 10,000 Indian students have applied through us and studied in the top universities abroad.

In these tough situations, many other examination boards have taken action and canceled the exam as this CBSE canceled all the exams and qualified the students on an internal basis. While as per the earlier update it has been decided that NEET-UG exam will be conducted on 1st August and the registration process has to begin from 1st May but which is suspended by the government. According to the sources, NEET is likely to be pushed to September.

While it is a risk for the government while conducting the exam, it is in the middle of a pandemic as it higher the risk for the students and invigilators where students can face any major problem in this tough situation. The current crisis has affected the entire education system dangerously where students will face many problems in the future. Many students are preparing with full potential but now they feel emotional and physical stress due to the coronavirus situation in the country as many students have requested the NTA postpone the exam. Students are stressed that exams are delayed and their plans are also becoming late.

Many students dream to study MBBS Abroad but due to the situation they can not apply for admission in a foreign country and it is difficult for the students to chase their dreams. As per the latest rules of the Medical Council of India, the National Eligibility Cum EntranceTest is mandatory for all the medical aspirants for MBBS Admission Abroad. So, students must qualify for the NEET exam and students can’t study MBBS without NEET. If you are planning to study MBBS from a foreign country the candidate must qualify for the NEET. It helps the students to get admission to MCI approved medical colleges.

Candidates who are planning to study MBBS Abroad have been delayed as the exam has been postponed so it is difficult for them to study outside India. The delay in the MBBS course is not good for the aspirants as it is a long course so it takes up to 5-6 years so students need to plan according to if they waste a year so they will lack and in future might not become a successful doctor. While appearing for MBBS Abroad Indian students must qualify for the NEET exam before admission procedure as they won’t allow the students who don’t qualify for the NEET.

Though it is not possible to get admission in MBBS without NEET in India. NEET UG Exam is compulsory for MBBS admission in India or Abroad. In the year 2019, the court has announced the MCI regulation for NEET for the students who are planning to study medicine abroad. Students need to first clear the exam to study medicine in foreign universities of medical studies.

NEET is a must to qualify to study MBBS Abroad as after completion of the course students want to practice in India so they need to study from an MCI recognized college and these colleges train the students for the FMGE exam which is conducted by the National Board of Examination for licensing the students to practice in India.

For, last few years it has been a trend that numerous Indian students travel to foreign countries to study medical studies but it is advantageous for students to study MBBS Abroad. It has top world-class universities which have global recognition and provides the job opportunity to the students to work in Indian and even all over the world with its internationally recognized degree.

The universities in foreign countries offer the best quality of education with the latest technology and tools. Abroad has distinct method studies as they focus on practical knowledge where they train the students at the recognized hospital under the guidance of experts so they have proper knowledge of each field. MBBS in Abroad has an affordable fee structure as compared to universities in India and provides many future aspects to the students.