Medical entrance exam candidates will have to wait a little longer for the results of the NEET 2021 examination since the National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again reopened the NEET application filing and editing window. Students who have already registered will need to fill out the second set of information during the second phase of registration.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information correction/modification of the particulars of the first and second phase of online application for NEET (UG) 2021,” NTA said in an official notice dated 21st October 2021.

The second phase of the application allows students to edit the gender, nationality, email address, category, sub-category, and all other fields. Editing the form will be available until 11:50 pm on October 26. NEET results will not be available prior to the completion of the application process.

NEET results usually come out within one month of the exam. In spite of the fact that NEET 2021 was held on September 12, the results are not expected to be available before the end of October.

Candidates have been urged to “check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address, and make sure that it is their own e-mail address as NTA will be sending a scanned copy of scorecards to registered e-mail addresses.”

On October 17, the NTA released the NEET answer key and the objection-raising window was open. There will only be a release of the final answer key and scorecards now. The age threshold for breaking ties between students was dropped this year. Students tying for first place will be given preference if they received a higher mark or percentile in biology. If the candidate with more marks in chemistry is preferred, then the candidate with fewer incorrect answers in all subjects will be preferred.

There has been no official update for the date for result declaration for the NEET exam by NTA as of yet, however, the speculations of it being declared after October is highly presumptuous.

Meanwhile, the students are advised to stay updated per the official website of www.nta.neet.nic.in for more information.

