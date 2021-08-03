Tokyo Olympics 2020, are rescheduled in 2021 due to Covid-19. Everyone was very excited because it is the International Event. Host City is Tokyo Japan. Tokyo Olympics has started on 23 August, 2021 to 8 August, 2021.

1st August 2021, was the memorable day for every Indians at Tokyo Olympics. History has been created on this day. Shuttler PV Sindhu won women’s singles bronze medal and has become the first woman to win two medals in Olympics in Badminton.

Indian’s Hockey Team progress to the Semi-Finals for the first time in 40 years and created history for everyone.

Sindhu beat Chinese opponent in straight sets to win bronze and create history. The Hockey team on other hand beat their opponent Great Britain by 3-1 to make it to semi-final for the first after 1980.

Whole focus was on the PV Sindhu and Hockey Team for the day and both lived up by the expectations.

PV Sindhu wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Sindhu becomes 2nd Indian after Sushil Kumar to win 2 individual Olympic medals. PV Sindhu is the First athlete woman to the country. PV Sindhu also won her first of 5 world Championship medals in 2014.

After losing to world number one Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final. After losing to world number, Sindhu look more confident on court against Jiao.

Sindhu’s South Korean Coach clamed her with the Hindi phrase at Tokyo Olympics. “So in important moments I tell her to calm down,” he said, at which moment Sindhu promptly intervened to remind him that he says “aaram se” – the Hindi for ‘take it easy.

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (Badminton)

Date of Birth- July 5, 1995

Birth Place- Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

Sport/Event- Badminton

Major achievements

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal 2019 World Championship gold medal 2016 Rio Olympics Silver Medal

She is the most accomplished sports athlete from India. She is very dedicated towards her game and she proved herself every time in all matches.