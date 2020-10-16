It varies. Depending on the type of hot tub, it can draw anywhere between a staggering 1,500-6,000 watts.

Apart from the upfront costs, you should be ready to pay the operating costs of your hot tub. This amount of power can easily add hundreds of dollars to your bill.

As a result, most people end up not using their hot tub at all. But fret not; you can take advantage of several ways to minimize your power consumption and consequently reduce your utility bill.

Take a look:

How Much Would It Add To My Power Bill?

Glad you asked! Technology is a life-saver. If you still have an old hot tub, it’s time to purchase a new one.

It is because manufacturers employ the latest technology to make your hot tub as efficient as possible, saving you a lot of money!

On average, modern hot tubs can add $40 to $50 to your monthly utility bill.

How Much Can I Save?

Investing in a premium hot tub is the best possible solution. Yes, it will incur significant upfront costs, but you will save huge operating costs in the long run. You can save as much as $500 per year!

Here are some tips for managing your new hot tub to minimize the power consumption and to reduce your utility bill:

Insulate Your Hot Tub

The heater is the prime culprit in raising your electricity bills. Its job is to maintain the water temperature at your desired level. However, the concern arises when most of that heat escapes through the tub.

The inflatable hot tub, for instance, has substandard insulating features, which naturally is not an economical alternative.

Premium hot tubs, on the other hand, come with fully-insulated cabinets, thus trapping the heat inside. By preventing the temperature loss, your heater will not have to work that hard.

Therefore, the hot tub ends up drawing less power compared to the older counterparts.

Use A High-Quality Cover

If your hot tub already has high-quality insulation, consider purchasing a new cover to keep it tightly shut when not in use.

When you see the big picture, these little things matter the most. In case you have a cover, make sure that it is not damaged.

After prolonged usage, water may seep into the insulating foam, rendering the cover useless. That will surely reflect on your energy bills!

Hence, a properly fitting cover will add to the insulation allowing the water inside to remain hot for a longer duration.

Reduce Water Temperature of Hot Water Tub

Although it seems like a basic step, many people heat the water as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

That happens to be the upper limit of several hot tubs available today. Such overheating eats up your hard-earned money like crazy!

Therefore, one should be mindful of the water temperature. It may seem tempting at first, but such extreme temperatures can get very uncomfortable very soon.

Instead, you will find that 100 degrees Fahrenheit does just as good of a job at soothing your nerves.

Program The Filtration

Timely maintenance of your hot tub plays a vital role in keeping the overall costs down. Fixing the leaks is one part of it.

Another critical part is cleaning the filter every 2-3 weeks. Dirt and chemicals can clog the filter, which in turn draws more power than it’s supposed to.

For that purpose, you can program the filtration process using a circuit timer that comes with some models. You want the filtration cycles to run during mid-peak or off-peak hours.

This way, you will not only keep the water safe from contaminants but also maximize your savings.

Turn The Air Inlet Off

Most hot tubs come with air inlet to offer deeper massage during your bath. However, there is a slight disadvantage to that.

If the weather outside is cold, the air will effectively reduce the temperature of the water. The heater, in turn, will work hard to raise it again.

While those air bubbles do feel good, you should definitely consider turning the air inlet off to save power.

Check The Volume of Hot Water Tub

Let’s put it this way. The more you fill the hot tub, the more energy it will incur in heating and filtering the water.

Depending on the hot tub model, the volume can vary between 250-500 gallons. Therefore, you should use as much as you need without letting it go to waste.

Switch Your Supplier

It’s quite understandable that switching your supplier is not an easy endeavor. However, it is your best bet when it comes to saving energy costs.

Your current supplier may have an expensive monthly or annual plan that is probably costing you a lot more than it should.

In A Nutshell

After a long day at work, you naturally deserve peace and tranquility. While relishing in your hot tub, you shouldn’t have to worry about the mounting expenses.

Don’t be lured away by the cheap upfront cost of any substandard hot tub. Winter is coming. Invest in a premium tub, save operating costs, and get ready to wash away your worries with it.