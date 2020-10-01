How Do Universities Market Themselves Today?

Higher-educational institutions market themselves differently today than they did in the recent past, and this is mainly because of the ever-changing nature of advanced technology. To increase enrollment, educational institutions have to keep up to date, and thus they continually update their marketing strategies to be always in line with the modern youth’s lifestyle and needs. Let’s get a close look at how university marketing is evolving at the present day:

Universities Start to Benefit from Personal Voice Assistants

Internet users can find any information using a personal voice assistant. Last year, there was a study conducted, and it showed that almost 72% of the interviewed use voice assistance regularly. However, a voice assistant will only recite the first search result. For this very reason, educational institutions should ensure that their web-pages rank high; otherwise, they will not benefit from this technology.

Even though there are only a few voice assistants, the chances are that there will be many more of them in the nearest future. And when this happens, educational establishments will have to work harder to increase their web-pages’ search rankings so that they can benefit from this form of university marketing to the fullest.

Video Ads are Replacing Written Ads

There is evidence indicating that almost 65% of the world population learns much better by seeing than reading. Therefore, most universities employ video ads to market themselves nowadays. By posting video ads on YouTube, their web-pages, and third-party ones, higher-educational institutions manage to increase their enrollment effectively.

Social Media are Now Widely Used for Promotion

More than 3.4 billion people have social media accounts and use them regularly. For this very reason, an increasing number of higher-educational institutions are now turning to use social media for promoting their services and attracting prospective students on the Internet.

Universities Ensure That Their Web-Pages are Mobile-Friendly

There is evidence indicating that almost 43% of all Internet traffic in the USA comes from smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Therefore, all universities do everything needed to ensure that their web-pages are mobile-friendly.

It is Too Early to Forget about Email Marketing

While some universities believe that email marketing is no longer effective as it was a few years ago, it still proves to help the university’s enrollment a lot. Therefore, many educational establishments continue to benefit from this strategy sending newsletters to their subscribers, and rightly so: it has been estimated that more than 2% of all promotional emails are read in full.

Universities Work Hard on Increasing Their Search Rankings

It is a known fact that the higher search rankings, the more traffic on websites. Therefore, today, most universities start to implement all possible strategies to increase their search rankings. That is why SEO is now considered one of the most effective trends.

Universities Start Enabling Prospective Students to Speak with Their Employees Online

On many university sites, there is a live chat, through which everyone can connect with a university employee immediately. Higher-educational institutions start using this feature to answer their visitors’ questions in a real-time mode if they have already left the school. Some even enable enrollers to have a video chat with one of their representatives.

Universities Actively Use Lectures to Increase Their Enrollment

Many educational establishments start holding lectures covering topics that are appealing to most prospective students interested in different subjects. And there is no better way to encourage a greater number of teenagers to view them than to live-stream them on the Internet. By doing so, universities can reach out to an unlimited number of people from all over the world. By the way, Oxford uses this strategy effectively.

Many Universities Benefit from Using Banner Advertisements

Banner ads appearing on high-traffic web-pages can reach many prospective students. Not only do they come with compelling texts, but they also may include pictures and video content that are likely to attract even more visitors. It has been estimated that using banner ads are 33% more effective than using billboards.

Blogs Are Seen as a Very Powerful Marketing Tool

Blogs that see much traffic are very powerful tools for university marketing. While one can talk about many ways in which educational institutions can benefit from blogs, creating guest posts and backlinks is what enjoys great popularity when it comes to university marketing. For example, posting on a website that sells argumentative essay writer services for high school students will attract many of those interested in higher education opportunities with no doubt.

Promotional Posts are Known to Increase Traffic

Having promotional articles posted on third-party web-resources can greatly boost traffic to university websites. Educational institutions should ensure that all posts are well-written and contain pictures and video content.

Many Universities Benefit from Automation

Universities may use automation in different ways. While some use specific programs to post on blogs automatically, others take advantage of automation by making phone calls. Both ways are highly effective if used properly.

Great Apps Allow Schools to Become More Popular

Except for developing mobile-friendly sites, many educational institutions create apps to help those using mobiles access their web-pages effortlessly. These apps may come with features that are not available in the versions developed for laptops. Prospective students can find this sort of applications on university sites, as well as third-party web-pages, such as Google Play, and so forth. It has been estimated that an average mobile user has approximately 26 apps on their device.