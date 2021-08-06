Walnuts are very nutritious and this is an underrated statement, we all listen and everyone suggest us to eat walnut as there are many health benefits of walnut. Walnuts are rich in healthy fats, fiber, vitamins and minerals and this is just the beginning. If we talk about the benefits of walnuts, we know list is never ending

From past 50 years there is so much interest in this nut. As researchers, scientists and industry experts have gathered annually at the University of California, especially for a walnut conference discussing about the latest walnut health research and benefits of walnuts.

So let’s dive into this article to know more about the Health benefits of walnut.

Health benefits of Walnut: Good for brain

Walnuts contain phytochemicals, phytochemicals are very important; they are also rich in polyunsaturated fats. They offer potential benefits or both brain health and function.

Good fat is very important for our body and brain. Other nutrients like, Vitamin E, ellagic acid, and folate are all found in walnuts. They also contribute in neuroprotection and memory protection.

Super plant source of Omega- 3s

Walnuts are significantly very higher in Omega- fat than any other nut. They provide 2.5 grams per 1-ounce (28-gram) serving (6, 7).

Walnuts is called alpha-linolenic acid and omega- fat from plants, it is an essential fat. You have to get it from your diet.

According to the institute of Medicine, proper intake of ALA is 1.6 and 1.1 grams per day for women and men respectively.

Help in weight loss

There are some proven report and evidences that consuming walnuts does not cause weight gain, they are rich in vitamins and rich in energy.

They are great snack alternative to look for the weight management.

Support a healthy digestive system.

Walnuts enrich the gut microbione, they increase good bacteria strains and this is shown in the recent animal studies.

Eating walnuts in the morning helps and improve digestive system because it have gut microbione that is very good for our digestive system.

Reduce risk of cancer

Eating walnuts reduce the risk of certain cancers, including prostate, colorectal cancers and breast. It is shown in the studies

As we know walnuts are rich in the polyphenol ellagitannins and gut microbes can convert to compounds called urolithins.

Human studies have shown the benefits of walnuts on the decreasing risk of the certain type of cancers. By the ways of mechanism they help.

Helps in lower blood pressure

Eating walnuts helps in lower blood pressure, including people with high blood pressure, and people with having stress.

Studies have shown that 7,500 adults have high risk of hearts disease. Doctors also suggest that walnuts improve the blood pressure. Walnuts put big impact and help to recover.

Nutrition value of walnuts

185 kcal

185 kcal 4.3g protein

1.9g fiber

18.5g fat

0.48mg copper

1.02mg manganese

8.85mcg molybdenum

5.7mcg biotin

0.2mg B6

As per the reports, researchers and observational studies have shown that, each gram of ALA per day lowers the risk of dying from heart disease by 10%.