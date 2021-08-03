CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 announced, check your marks online

The much awaited CBSE class 10 results 2021 have been declared on the 3rd of August. The mark sheet can be availed through this website: https://cbseresults.nic.in/

How to check the CBSE class 10 results 2021

The examinations for the 10th standard had been cancelled by CBSE due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. However, CBSE had come up with alternate methods in order to calculate the results. After the long procedure, the CBSE class 10 results 2021 have finally been declared. Check the results online through the following methods:

Via the official website

Open the official website: https://cbseresults.nic.in/ Select the Class 10 result 2021 link. Type the roll number and credentials according to the admit card. The CBSE class 10 results will pop up on a new page. Download the document and print it out as per convenience.

Via SMS

Type the message in the pattern ‘cbse10<space>roll number’. Send this message to the number 7738299899. The respective result will be sent to via SMS itself.

Via DigiLocker app:

The marksheets automatically get uploaded in this app once the result has been declared. The following steps should be followed in order to avail the marksheets:

Open the DigiLocker portal. Click on sign up on the upper left corner. Enter the name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and enter a six-digit security pin. Submit the details and set a username. After the account is created on DigiLocker, the CBSE class 10 results 2021 can be accessed. Then click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ on the ‘education’ tab. Select the Class 10 passing certificate/result option. Type the CBSE class 10 roll number or the mobile number registered with CBSE. The CBSE class 10 result/marksheet/certificate will appear on the screen.

Factors to keep in mind while checking the results

Spellings of name, school, subjects.

Student’s personal details.

Roll number.

Pass/Fail status.

Total marks secured.

Statistics evaluated after the announcement of the results

CBSE has announced one of the most successful and fruitful results ever. The CBSE class 10 results 2021 had seen a surge of a pass percentage of 8% from 2020. This year’s pass percentage is 99.04% which is quite a hike from last year’s 91.46%.

The key points that have been evaluated are:

Passing percentage of 99.04%.

Almost 2,00,962 students have scored more than 90%.

57,824 students have scored more than 95%.

Trivandrum remains at the top with a pass percentage of 99.99%.

Passing percentage of girls: 99.24%.

Passing percentage of boys: 98.89%.

Bengaluru catches up with a pass percentage of 99.96%.

Out of a total of 21.5 lakh students, 26,841 had opted for private mode.

The CBSE class 10 results 2021 for 16,639 students are under evaluation and will be declared shortly.

Region wise pass percentage of CBSE class 10 results 2021

Region Pass Percentage Trivandrum 99.99% Bengaluru 99.96% Chennai 99.94% Pune 99.92% Ajmer 99.88% Panchukla 99.77% Patna 99.66% Bhubaneswar 99.62% Bhopal 99.47% Chandigarh 99.46% Dehradun 99.23% Prayagrah 99.19% Noida 98.78% West Delhi 98.74% East Delhi 97.80% Guwahati 90.54%

Alternative for students who are dissatisfied with their results

The students who are unhappy or dissatisfied with their results will be provided with an alternate method. Those students can apply for a physical examination. In order to do so they will have to register themselves on the official website. The registration process will commence shortly. CBSE will announce the dates soon and the examinations will take place once the situation eases.